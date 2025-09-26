Jaraj Saxena Is Back! Rajat Bedi Confirms ‘The Ba*ds Of Bollywood’ Season 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has taken the digital world by storm with his directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The series, which is currently trending on Netflix and across social media platforms, stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with cameos by SRK himself, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, and several others.

Among the standout performances was Rajat Bedi as Jaraj Saxena, a character loved for his earnestness and hilarious comic timing. Fans now have a reason to rejoice as Rajat has confirmed that season 2 of the show is on the way.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Season 2 in the Works

In a recent interview with News18, Rajat Bedi revealed that preparations for season 2 of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* are already underway. Speaking about his character, Jaraj Saxena, he said: “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”

How Rajat Bedi Was Cast

Rajat also shared how he was personally approached by Aryan Khan for the role.

He recounted:“One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking out for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also—December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wanted to talk about.”

Rajat added, “He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director who met the other actors, but when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn’t do the role, he wouldn’t have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK’s son, and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn’t care even if it was a small role.”

A Show to Remember

With its mix of humour, drama, and a star-studded ensemble, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has already captured the audience’s imagination. With Rajat Bedi reprising his role and season 2 confirmed, fans can look forward to more laughs, surprises, and unforgettable moments in the next chapter of Aryan Khan’s directorial journey.