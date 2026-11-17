Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan court issues notices, IMA alleges film tarnishes doctors.

Delhi High Court previously declined similar intervention for the film.

Central government opposed petition, CBFC ensures expert review.

Film's November 20 release likely delayed until 2027.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is struggling with a string of obstacles, and speculation is growing that its release may be pushed back. The latest setback came from the Rajasthan High Court, which has sought responses from all parties within three days.

This comes after the Delhi High Court declined to intervene in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to stay the theatrical release of Suryaa. The court observed that it found no reason to entertain the petition or pass any order on the film’s release since a single-judge bench was already hearing a similar petition.

Court Issues Notices On IMA Petition

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the Central Government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and those associated with the film. The move follows a petition by the Rajasthan unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which alleges that the film tarnishes the image of the medical association and of doctors.

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Hearing the matter, Justice Sameer Jain’s single-judge bench heard the Central Government oppose the petition. It argued that the objections were raised without the petitioners having watched the film, and added that the CBFC would grant certification only after the report of an expert screening committee. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Release Likely To Be Delayed

Suryaa is slated to hit theatres on November 20, the same day as the next court hearing. However, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, the controversy and legal hurdles could push the release into 2027, with January 15 reportedly under consideration. The makers have not issued any official statement or announcement on a change of date.

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About ‘Suryaa’

Suryaa is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph, and is directed by M Padmakumar, who also helmed the original. Alongside Sunny Deol, the cast includes Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Manish Wadhwa and Tinnu Anand in key roles.

Sunny has several projects in the pipeline, including Ramayana Part 2, in which he will play Hanuman, and Gabru.