Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Juyal's intense new role as Vikram Maalik revealed.

Makers confirmed production on schedule, dismissing reshoot rumors.

Film's release advanced to August 21 for festive window.

The makers of The Paradise have dropped a powerful new character glimpse, putting the spotlight on Raghav Juyal in a strikingly intense role. Directed by Srikanth Odela and headlined by Nani, the upcoming Telugu action drama continues to build anticipation with every update. Raghav’s first look as Vikram Maalik presents a darker, more dangerous side of the actor, far removed from the comic image many viewers know him for. The teaser has already generated strong reactions online, with fans praising his transformation. The film’s team has also addressed rumours surrounding production and confirmed its revised theatrical release date.

Raghav Juyal First Look As Vikram Maalik Grabs Attention

The latest glimpse introduces Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik, a character who appears intense, unpredictable, and dangerous. The teaser places him in a tense setting filled with destruction, instantly creating intrigue around his role in the film. Known largely for his energetic and humorous performances, Raghav appears in a completely different avatar here. His rugged styling, commanding screen presence, and sharp expressions suggest a role built on power and menace.

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Fans React To Raghav’s Transformation

Raghav shared the look on Instagram with a dramatic caption, further building excitement around the reveal. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many praising his transformation and calling it one of his boldest roles yet. Several viewers also pointed out how different this performance looks from his recent work, calling the screen presence powerful and highly promising.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

The makers recently addressed speculation surrounding the film’s production after rumours suggested the project was heading for reshoots. In an official statement, the team dismissed the reports and clarified that filming is progressing exactly as planned. According to the production house, over 100 days of shooting have already been completed, with the remaining portions currently being filmed on schedule.

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New Release Date Announced

Originally scheduled for a March 2026 release, The Paradise will now arrive in cinemas on August 21. The revised release date positions the film during a festive window, expected to benefit from holiday audiences during Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami.

Apart from Raghav Juyal and Nani, the film also features Mohan Babu in the antagonist role of Shikanja Maalik. Sampoornesh Babu is also part of the cast. The music for The Paradise has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is set for a wide multilingual release across eight languages. With Raghav Juyal stepping into one of his darkest roles yet, The Paradise has added another strong reason for audiences to watch closely. The latest glimpse has only heightened curiosity around what promises to be a high-stakes action drama.