Actor and host Raghav Juyal recently shared some candid memories of his experiences of working with stars like Salman Khan. Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor described his visit to Salman Khan’s iconic Panvel farmhouse as “another world altogether.”

Inside Salman Khan’s legendary farmhouse

Raghav called Salman a true giver and one of the most generous people he has ever met. Reflecting on the three days spent at the farmhouse, he said, “The kind of fun we had there was on another level. He loves to host and take care of people. There were wild parties… At 3 a.m., he even took us to watch horses mating. I had never seen anything like it in my life.”

He further described the atmosphere as spontaneous and surreal. “His farmhouse is incredible. He has dirt bikes that you can ride through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experience. Parties run all night… ATVs come out at 4 a.m. It’s like the earth runs on one frequency, and his world runs on another.”

Raghav on Salman Khan’s hospitality

This isn’t the first time Raghav has praised Salman’s warmth and generosity. In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, he recalled the actor’s habit of making everyone feel at home. “He has a habit of eating with everyone, especially during feasts. All the actors sit together inside a tent. It feels like family. I’ve been scolded by him many times, but it felt like an elder brother or father correcting you.”

Raghav Juyal’s latest work

Beyond his anecdotes with Salman, Raghav is receiving praise for his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Meanwhile, the second season of his popular Netflix show is already in production.

Also read: Raghav Juyal Reveals Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan’s Reaction To Samay Raina’s ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-Shirt