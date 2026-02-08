Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, on Friday urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to “quit s-tty jobs” they have and “come to the other side of the line”. Armstrong made these comments during a pre-Super Bowl LX party in San Francisco before Green Day’s performance ahead of Sunday’s game. Armstrong also took aim at US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

‘Quit Your S-tty Job’

“And this goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are. Quit your s-tty a- job. Quit that s-tty job you have,” he said during a pre-Super Bowl concert at Pier 29.

Armstrong added that once the current political moment ends, leaders like Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Donald Trump would abandon ICE officers without hesitation. “Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, Christy Noem, Stephen Miller, Jamie Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f-ing habit.”

He also encouraged ICE agents to leave their positions and “come on this side of the line”.

‘No Planned ICE Activities During Super Bowl’: NFL Officer

His remarks came amid protests by anti-ICE demonstrators, who held a rally outside the National Football League headquarters and urged the league not to allow immigration enforcement operations during the Super Bowl. Later, officials clarified that no such ICE actions were planned around the event.

“There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events,” Cathy Lanier, NFL Chief Security Officer, said.

She added that she was “confident” about it.



Lanier went on to say, “Our Department of Homeland Security, which has been our partner for more than 20 years now and is made up of more than 20 different departments, will send a variety of different agencies. It does not include ICE.”

Green Day has long been outspoken about politics, especially since the release of their 2004 album American Idiot, which criticised the administration of then-US President George W Bush. Over the years, the band has also changed lyrics in older songs to call out the “MAGA agenda,” Donald Trump, and his administration.

Amid the buzz around the Epstein Files, the band recently altered lyrics from their song Holiday. The original line, “the representative from California has the floor,” was changed to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor,” referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Green Day is set to open Super Bowl LX this Sunday as part of the pre-game festivities, performing before the NFL’s championship game begins. Headlining the halftime show will be Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who is officially confirmed to perform in the halftime slot during Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He has also criticised ICE in the past, including during his Album of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” he said, before adding. “We’re not savages. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”