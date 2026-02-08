Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Quit Your S-tty Job,’ Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Message To ICE Agents Ahead Of Super Bowl

‘Quit Your S-tty Job,’ Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Message To ICE Agents Ahead Of Super Bowl

Green Day is set to open Super Bowl LX this Sunday as part of the pre-game festivities, performing before the NFL’s championship game begins.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, on Friday urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to “quit s-tty jobs” they have and “come to the other side of the line”. Armstrong made these comments during a pre-Super Bowl LX party in San Francisco before Green Day’s performance ahead of Sunday’s game. Armstrong also took aim at US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

‘Quit Your S-tty Job’

“And this goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are. Quit your s-tty a- job. Quit that s-tty job you have,” he said during a pre-Super Bowl concert at Pier 29. 

Armstrong added that once the current political moment ends, leaders like Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Donald Trump would abandon ICE officers without hesitation. “Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, Christy Noem, Stephen Miller, Jamie Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f-ing habit.”

He also encouraged ICE agents to leave their positions and “come on this side of the line”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Green Day Italy (@greendayitalianrageandlove)

‘No Planned ICE Activities During Super Bowl’: NFL Officer

His remarks came amid protests by anti-ICE demonstrators, who held a rally outside the National Football League headquarters and urged the league not to allow immigration enforcement operations during the Super Bowl. Later, officials clarified that no such ICE actions were planned around the event.

“There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events,” Cathy Lanier, NFL Chief Security Officer, said. 

She added that she was “confident” about it.

Lanier went on to say, “Our Department of Homeland Security, which has been our partner for more than 20 years now and is made up of more than 20 different departments, will send a variety of different agencies. It does not include ICE.”

Green Day has long been outspoken about politics, especially since the release of their 2004 album American Idiot, which criticised the administration of then-US President George W Bush. Over the years, the band has also changed lyrics in older songs to call out the “MAGA agenda,” Donald Trump, and his administration.

Amid the buzz around the Epstein Files, the band recently altered lyrics from their song Holiday. The original line, “the representative from California has the floor,” was changed to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor,” referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Green Day is set to open Super Bowl LX this Sunday as part of the pre-game festivities, performing before the NFL’s championship game begins. Headlining the halftime show will be Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who is officially confirmed to perform in the halftime slot during Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He has also criticised ICE in the past, including during his Album of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” he said, before adding. “We’re not savages. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Billie Joe Armstrong say to ICE officers?

Billie Joe Armstrong urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to quit their jobs and join 'the other side of the line' during a pre-Super Bowl party.

Why did Billie Joe Armstrong criticize political figures?

Armstrong targeted Donald Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and Kristi Noem, suggesting they would abandon ICE officers after the current political climate ends.

Were there any ICE activities planned for the Super Bowl?

No, NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier confirmed that no ICE or immigration enforcement operations were scheduled around the Super Bowl or its related events.

Has Green Day been politically outspoken before?

Yes, Green Day has a history of political commentary, notably with their 2004 album 'American Idiot' and by altering lyrics in songs to criticize political figures and agendas.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Super Bowl Green Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
World
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College
News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
Cricket
India Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return
India Skipper Shares Major Update On Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Return
Advertisement

Videos

Justice Watch: Dehradun Braces for Ankita Bhandari Mahapanchayat Amid Police Denial
Nation & Ideology: Mohan Bhagwat Links India’s Partition to Loss of ‘Hindu Ethos’
Global Diplomacy Focus: PM Modi, Malaysian PM Set for Key Talks on Strategic Cooperation
Breaking Tragedy: Deadly Ride Collapse Shocks Surajkund Fair in Haryana
Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget