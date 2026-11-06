Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal received a five crore extortion demand.

Caller Gilli Rana, linked to Rohit Godara gang, threatened his career.

Threats included stopping Grewal's stage performances and ruining music.

Ludhiana Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal has allegedly received an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore along with death threats from a caller claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller reportedly warned that Grewal's stage performances would be stopped and his music career ruined if he failed to pay the amount. Ludhiana Police registered a case on November 2 following the singer's complaint, and an investigation is underway.

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Caller Demands Rs 5 Crore, Threatens Singer's Career

According to the complaint, Grewal owns a music company, JP Films, in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. On October 20, the company's official mobile number received several missed calls and voice messages. The singer was performing at a Dussehra celebration in Patiala at the time and could not check them.

When he listened to the recordings the following day, he heard a caller identifying himself as Gilli Rana and claiming links to the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and asked Grewal to return the call immediately.

He also warned that failure to meet the demand would result in Grewal's stage shows being stopped and his singing career being destroyed. The caller allegedly threatened to prevent him from organising performances or continuing his musical activities.

Two further threatening voice messages reportedly arrived from the same number, prompting Grewal to file an online police complaint.

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Singer Receives More Calls, Seeks Police Protection

Grewal's complaint also mentions two calls from an international number received on November 1 while he was at his office in Sarabha Nagar. He noticed the missed calls the following afternoon and discussed the matter with his family members and close associates before approaching the police.

The singer expressed concern for his life and property and requested action against Gilli Rana and other people allegedly linked to the gang.

Ludhiana Police registered a case against Gilli Rana and others on November 2. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)