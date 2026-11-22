Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Video's authenticity unverified; no response from Bachchan or Sony.

A lawyer from Sangrur has issued legal notices to Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV over a video circulating online that allegedly shows a question about bomb attacks on police stations in Punjab on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Advocate Indrajeet Arora says the question unfairly casts the state in a negative light and could damage its reputation. He has sought the clip’s removal and an unconditional apology if it is confirmed to be genuine. The footage has spread across social media, but its authenticity remains unverified. No response has been reported by either side so far, at the time of writing.

Legal Notice Over KBC 18 Video

Advocate Indrajeet Arora, based in Sangrur, Punjab, has sent legal notices to Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV over a video that has been widely shared online. The clip allegedly features a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 about bomb attacks on police stations in Punjab.

पंजाब की बर्बाद कानून व्यवस्था पर KBC में पूछा गया सवाल। https://t.co/uN642ST82M — Sunil Sahani (@sahanisunil01) November 18, 2026

According to a report by The Statesman, Arora said one of his clients brought the footage to his attention three to four days ago. The client reportedly shared screenshots and a video showing Bachchan asking a contestant about the state where criminals had recently carried out bomb attacks on police stations without fear.

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Arora questioned whether the question was appropriate for a general knowledge quiz, saying, "I did not feel that this was a general knowledge question; this is a direct attempt to defame a state," he said.

Punjab Question And Rs 12.5 Lakh Prize

As seen in the circulating clip, the question was reportedly worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The contestant was allegedly asked to identify the state where criminals had recently carried out bomb attacks on police stations without fear.

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The options displayed were Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab. The contestant reportedly used the 50:50 lifeline, which eliminated Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The video then appears to show Bachchan announcing Punjab as the correct answer.

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Arora has demanded that the footage be removed from national media. He has also sought an unconditional apology from Bachchan and Sony TV if the video is confirmed to be from an actual episode of the quiz show.

KBC 18 Video Authenticity Remains Unverified

Arora said he had sent the notices to seek clarification from the actor and the channel about whether the footage was genuine. He also expressed concern that the video could affect Punjab’s image, particularly ahead of the state’s upcoming elections.

The lawyer said he did not want Punjab or any other state to be portrayed in a way that could harm its reputation. He also raised the possibility that the clip may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

According to the report, Arora said the video’s authenticity would become clear after he received a response from Bachchan and Sony TV. If the footage is found to be fabricated, he said legal action could be considered against those responsible.

The video, which is around two minutes long, continues to circulate online. However, there is currently no independent confirmation that the question was asked on an actual KBC 18 broadcast. The controversy now centres on whether the viral clip is genuine. A response from Amitabh Bachchan or Sony TV could help establish the video’s origin and address the concerns raised in the legal notice.