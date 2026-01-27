Priyanka Chopra To Headline Harvard’s India Conference, Shashi Tharoor To Deliver Keynote

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Priyanka Chopra will headline the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor set to deliver the keynote address. Organised by Harvard students, the annual conference will be held on February 14 and 15 in the United States. This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine,” will see sessions on diverse subjects including big business and capital, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, government and leadership, national security and geopolitics, sustainability and infrastructure, health, equity and human development, culture, art and expression, and sports and entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra To Speak At Harvard

“We’re thrilled to welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas in conversation with Anjula Acharia to the India Conference 2026, organised by students at Harvard!” the India Conference (ICH) wrote on Instagram.

The organisers also shared a glowing tribute to Chopra in the caption. “Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times bestselling author, and global cultural icon, Priyanka has more than 25 years of experience redefining storytelling across industries and borders. She continues to shape global conversations through her work in film, business, and philanthropy. From blockbuster performances to impactful work as a producer and advocate, her influence is both expansive and enduring. She embodies the India We Imagine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Conference at Harvard (@harvardindiaconf)

According to the conference’s Instagram page, other speakers include Coachella-performing artist Sid Sriram, HUL’s former CEO and MD Rohit Jawa, Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, MD Margadarsi & Kalanjali, Ramoji Group Sailaja Kiron, Yuvaa boss Nikhil Taneja, HDFC Capital’s MD and CEO Vipul Roongta, Runwal Group Director Snehal Runwal, Entrepreneur Siddharth Somaiya, Partner at Menlo Ventures Deedy Das, Content Creators Aditya Madiraju, Sakshi Sindhwani, BRS President KT Rama Rao, writer and director Shazia Iqbal, and UNESCO Chair Amitav Acharya.

Priyanka Chopra Returning To Indian Cinema

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming Hollywood action-thriller The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 25. She was last seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Chopra, who is travelling to Hyderabad, is also set to return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, with Mahesh Babu. The highly anticipated project is expected to be released in 2027.