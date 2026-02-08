Priyanka Chopra Takes ‘A Piece of Hyderabad’ Home As She Wraps Varunasi Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Global star Priyanka Chopra decided to take back a piece of Hyderabad with her as she was headed back to LA, after completing the latest schedule of her forthcoming drama, "Varanasi".

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the famous bun maska from Hyderabad, which PeeCee was carrying with her on the flight.

"Taking a piece of Hyderabad with me..see you soon..xx (sic)," she added the text.





Prior to this, Priyanka informed through another social media post that it was her last working day in Hyderabad for the month for the S.S Rajamouli's directorial.

She added that she will soon be going back to Los Angeles to promote her English action thriller "The Bluff".

PeeCee assured that she will be joining the ‘Varanasi’ sets shortly, following the promotions.

Priyanka has been roped in as the leading lady, Mandakini, in the much-awaited drama, which will mark her return to the Indian cinema after a long time. The first-look posters from "Varanasi" featured her holding a pistol while wearing a yellow saree.

Apart from PeeCee, the project will also see Mahesh Babu playing Rudhra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu could not help but praise his co-star after witnessing the power-packed trailer of "The Bluff".

The Tollywood heartthrob called PeeCee's performance in her next 'uncompromising and formidable'.

Re-sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, Mahesh Babu penned, "Loved the trailer… @PriyankaChopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again (collision emojis) Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th…(sic)," followed by hug emojis.

Shifting our focus to "The Bluff", the project will have Priyanka in an action-packed avatar as Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate.

Backed by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios along with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

"The Bluff" is expected to reach the audience on February 25.

