After the festive buzz of Diwali, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a break to unwind with her family — husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and mother Madhu Chopra. The actor treated fans to serene glimpses of her peaceful family time, sharing a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram that captured moments of love, laughter, and relaxation by the beach.

Priyanka’s Peaceful Post-Diwali Moments

In one of the photos, Priyanka was seen sitting beside a swimming pool, absorbed in a book, with her pet dog resting nearby. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Just what I needed ❤️.”

Another picture showed a joyful moment between her mother Madhu and daughter Malti. The adorable toddler was seen upside down in the pool, splashing around, while Madhu looked on with a big smile.

Priyanka also shared a sweet selfie with little Malti cuddled up in her arms. Dressed in a colorful outfit, Malti looked away from the camera as Priyanka smiled lovingly for the picture. The actor sported a red outfit paired with a green jacket.

A Special Father-Daughter Moment

One of the most touching photos featured Nick Jonas with Malti sitting together on the beach, facing the ocean. The serene moment showed the father-daughter duo enjoying the waves and calm surroundings.

Nick, dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and shorts, held Malti close as Priyanka captioned the picture, “The most precious ❤️🥹.” She also tagged both Nick and Malti in the post.

Inside Priyanka’s Diwali Celebration

Before her beach getaway, Priyanka celebrated Diwali with her family and friends, sharing snippets of the joyous occasion on Instagram.

Alongside festive photos, she wrote,“A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018 — combining both Christian and Hindu traditions — welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The actor will next reprise her role in Citadel Season 2, the Amazon Prime Video spy series created by the Russo Brothers.

Priyanka is also gearing up for The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

From celebrating Diwali in style to cherishing quiet family moments by the beach, Priyanka Chopra continues to perfectly balance her global stardom with her role as a devoted wife, mother, and daughter.