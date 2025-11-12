Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Returns To Indian Cinema As Mandakini In Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter, First Look Out

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Indian Cinema As Mandakini In Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter, First Look Out

SS Rajamouli unveiled Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini from GlobeTrotter, hailing her return to Indian cinema. Dressed in a yellow saree, Priyanka wields a gun in a fierce new avatar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Priyanka Chopra is officially back in Indian cinema, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. On Wednesday evening, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled her first look as Mandakini from his highly anticipated project, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter (SSMB 29).

Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

Taking to social media, the RRR director shared the striking poster of Priyanka and wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

Priyanka, too, shared the image on her page, teasing her mysterious new avatar with the caption, “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The poster shows the global star in an unexpected and fierce look — draped in a bright yellow saree, standing at the edge of a cliff, firing a gun mid-action. It’s a far cry from the traditional “song-and-dance” image often associated with leading ladies in commercial cinema — a visual that perfectly blends grace with grit.

Netizens react to Priyanka's look

Within moments, fans flooded social media with excitement. One user wrote, “OMG @priyankachopra as Mandakini? Saree slaying with a gun in @ssrajamouli’s world? This + @urstrulyMahesh = BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI! Who’s ready for #GlobeTrotter to break RRR records?” Another added, “Priyanka, that Mandakini poster is pure fire—SS Rajamouli’s magic meets your unstoppable vibe! That saree action scene? Epic redefinition of desi power.”

About GlobeTrotter

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s plot, GlobeTrotter stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Prithviraj playing the antagonist named Kumbha.

A grand event is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15, where the official title will be revealed. The announcement will also be live-streamed on JioHotstar, giving fans across the globe a front-row seat to one of Indian cinema’s most awaited collaborations.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Rajamouli
