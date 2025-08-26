Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy

Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy with a sweet social media post, drawing congratulations from Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood stars.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is set to embrace motherhood as she and her husband, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, announced their first pregnancy on Monday. The couple shared the happy news in an adorable social media post, which quickly drew an outpouring of love, wishes, and congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Priyanka Chopra’s Sweet Reaction To Parineeti's Pregnancy

Among the many heartfelt wishes, Parineeti’s cousin, global star Priyanka Chopra, sent a warm response.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations” with a heart emoji. She also reshared the announcement on her Instagram story, adding cute emojis to express her joy.

The Announcement Post

In a surprise reveal, the couple posted a picture of a cake with the words “1+1=3” written on it. Alongside, they captioned the image: “Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Bollywood Celebrities Pour in Love

Several stars from the industry joined in to celebrate the news. Ananya Panday commented, “Awww congratulations Pari!!!” while Bhumi Pednekar added, “Congratulations.”

Katrina Kaif dropped heart emojis, and others including Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, and Farah Khan also showered the couple with wishes.

Raghav’s Earlier Hint

Interestingly, the pregnancy announcement came shortly after Raghav Chadha hinted at family plans on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. During a lighthearted exchange with Kapil Sharma, he had said, “Denge, aapko denge...good news jaldi denge,” leaving Parineeti pleasantly surprised at the time.

Wedding & Upcoming Projects

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, she will appear in a mystery thriller series directed by Rensil D'Silva, co-starring Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni.

What’s Next for the Mom-To-Be?

While the due date has not been revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses from Parineeti’s motherhood journey. Known for being active on social media, the actor is expected to share updates as she steps into this new chapter of her life.

 

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra
