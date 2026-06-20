Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra announced an undisclosed collaboration project with Angelina Jolie.

Chopra stars in S.S. Rajamouli's ambitious 'Varanasi', releasing 2027.

She balances diverse international projects, choosing roles selectively.

After a seven‑year break from Indian films, Priyanka Chopra is staging a major comeback while keeping momentum in Hollywood. In a recent conversation with Fortune India, Chopra revealed she will be working with Angelina Jolie, but declined to disclose details. Whether the collaboration is a film, a campaign, or a philanthropic venture remains unclear. The disclosure has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to learn more about the nature of the project and when it might go public.

Priyanka To Collaborate With Angelina Jolie

Chopra’s return to Indian cinema is equally high‑profile. She is part of S.S. Rajamouli’s pan‑Indian action‑adventure Varanasi, which the director has described as a globe‑trotting spectacle. Reportedly produced on a budget of ₹1,200–1,400 crore, Varanasi was filmed across Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad. Chopra described the film as an ambitious undertaking — something on a scale not seen in recent years, and anticipates a global release that will expose international audiences to Indian filmmaking at a new scale. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on 7 April 2027.

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Priyanka's Upcoming Projects

Alongside Varanasi, Chopra has several international projects lined up. She will star opposite Orlando Bloom in a PPP co‑production, and is attached to Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri. She is also part of Nicholas Stoller’s Judgment Day, a comedy that features Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall. These projects underline her continued focus on balancing work in both Hollywood and Indian cinema.

Speaking about her current career choices, Chopra said she has reached a point where she can be selective. Quoting a remark from her husband Nick Jonas, who paraphrased Beyoncé, she noted that she is “on the other side of her sacrifice.” That freedom, she added, allows her to pick projects that fit her creatively and to produce work tailored to her strengths.

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Chopra also named Angelina Jolie, Penélope Cruz, and Salma Hayek among the actors she finds inspiring. Her confirmation about working with Jolie adds to a growing list of headline collaborations and reinforces her position as a global star who moves fluidly between industries.

As fans await more information about the Jolie collaboration and first visuals from Varanasi, Chopra’s slate suggests a busy period ahead, one that bridges major Indian cinema with high‑profile international projects.