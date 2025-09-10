The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s vast ₹30,000 crore fortune has taken a dramatic turn. His children with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of cutting them out of his will. The matter is now being contested in the Delhi High Court.

Karisma Kapoor’s children challenge the will

The siblings allege that their father had “repeatedly assured” them of a rightful share in his estate. Yet, they claim his final will — produced by Priya during a family meeting on July 30 — makes no mention of them. In their petition, they further allege that the document, dated March 21, was manipulated. Alongside, they have sought an injunction to prevent any transfer or disposal of the assets.

Although Karisma Kapoor herself is not a plaintiff in the case, she is representing her children’s interests in court.

Priya Sachdev’s legal team strikes back

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Delhi High Court issued a notice on the plea and asked Priya to file a comprehensive list of her late husband’s movable and immovable assets. At the same time, Priya’s counsel took sharp digs at Karisma.

“Please have sympathy for a man who died while playing polo,” senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar told the court while appearing for Priya. He further remarked, "There were litigations after litigation it ultimately culminated in bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife. You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years. It's not as if these people are left on the streets."

Justice Jyoti Singh, however, questioned Priya’s hesitation in sharing the will with Karisma’s children. “I don't know why you should not part with the copy of the will to the children. Of course there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well. We do this in intellectual property matters routinely,” the judge observed.

The case will next be heard on October 9.

Family rift comes to light

The petition has been filed against Priya, her minor son Azarias, Sunjay’s mother, and another woman who has named herself executor of the contested will. Samaira and Kiaan contend that their bond with their father was strong until his sudden death — marked by vacations, business engagements, and family milestones.

They also allege that Priya initially denied the existence of a will, citing the R.K. Family Trust as the custodian of Sunjay’s wealth, but later produced the disputed document. This, they argue, has raised suspicions of forgery.

Sunjay Kapur's marriages

Kapur, who had married three times, shared three children across his marriages. His first marriage to designer Nandita Mahtani lasted four years. He then wed Karisma Kapoor in 2003, with whom he had Samaira and Kiaan. After a turbulent separation, their divorce was finalised in 2016. The following year, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias.

At the time of his death, Sunjay was married to Priya.