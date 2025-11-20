The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensified this week as Karisma Kapoor’s children — Samaira and Kiaan, represented by their mother — levelled new objections against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev. In response, Priya’s legal team argued before the Delhi High Court on Thursday that there is nothing unusual about a husband leaving his entire estate to his wife.

Priya’s counsel: ‘It is a healthy tradition’

Representing Priya, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar told the court that Sunjay’s father had followed the same custom. Referring to the will of Sunjay’s father, he said, “There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's ‘will’ where everything was given to his wife. It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained.”

The submission came in light of the objections raised by Sunjay’s children, who have questioned the authenticity of the will that bequeaths the estate entirely to Priya.

Claim of changes approved by Sunjay

Advocate Nayar further stated that a printout of the draft will had been shown to Sunjay on February 10, 2025, during which he proposed certain amendments. The last set of revisions, he added, were made on March 17, 2025, while Sunjay was in Goa.

Nayar also told the court that Priya and Sunjay had prepared their respective wills on the same day — something he described as a customary practice for married couples.

The multi-crore dispute

Priya Sachdev has been at the centre of a high-stakes inheritance fight ever since Sunjay’s death in June in London during a polo match. Karisma’s children, supported by Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised concerns about the will’s legitimacy and alleged irregularities.

Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, had two children — Samaira and Kiaan — from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, which lasted from 2003 to 2016. He married Priya Sachdev in 2017.