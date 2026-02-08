Prakash Raj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Post Linking Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Win To Religion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to win their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, social media was flooded with praise for the team and skipper Smriti Mandhana. However, one post drew religion into the celebration. The post, who caught the attention of actor and film director Prakash Raj, who called out the “disgusting” post.

Prakash Raj Calls Out ‘Disgusting’ Post

In the post, the X (formerly Twitter) account claimed Mandhana’s win was due to the blessings of Tirupati Balaji. “Jesus didn’t help Jemimah Rodrigues, but Tirupati Balaji gave his Blessings to Smriti Mandana! Congratulations, RCB, for winning WPL 2026,” read the post.

Prakash Raj strongly reacted to the post, saying that only a “rotten mind” can post such a “disgusting” post.

“Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this… Is this where we have come to?” said actor Prakash Raj on X.

Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this.. is this where we have come to #justasking https://t.co/Zl5UxVVbvU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 7, 2026

RCB vs DC WPL 2026

RCB and DC faced off in the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Delhi Capitals posted a target of 203 runs, which RCB successfully chased down in 19.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

Smriti Mandhana, who scored 87 runs off 41 balls, was named the Player of the Match and Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants (GG) won the Player of the Tournament award.

After winning the tournament, the 29-year-old cricketer shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the trophy. In the caption, she wrote, “Ee sala kuda cup namdu [This time too, the cup is ours].”

Actor Anushka Sharma liked Mandhana’s post and also dropped a one-word comment, “Queen”, complete with emojis. Before this, she took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated” with the image.

Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, despite losing the finals to RCB, said, “I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”