Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPrakash Raj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Post Linking Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Win To Religion

Prakash Raj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Post Linking Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Win To Religion

Jemimah Rodrigues’s Delhi Capitals posted a target of 203 runs, which Smriti Mandhana’s RCB successfully chased down in 19.4 overs, winning the WPL 2026 final by six wickets with two balls remaining.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to win their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, social media was flooded with praise for the team and skipper Smriti Mandhana. However, one post drew religion into the celebration. The post, who caught the attention of actor and film director Prakash Raj, who called out the “disgusting” post. 

Prakash Raj Calls Out ‘Disgusting’ Post

In the post, the X (formerly Twitter) account claimed Mandhana’s win was due to the blessings of Tirupati Balaji. “Jesus didn’t help Jemimah Rodrigues, but Tirupati Balaji gave his Blessings to Smriti Mandana! Congratulations, RCB, for winning WPL 2026,” read the post. 

Prakash Raj strongly reacted to the post, saying that only a “rotten mind” can post such a “disgusting” post. 

“Only a Disgusting …Rotten mind can think like this… Is this where we have come to?” said actor Prakash Raj on X. 

RCB vs DC WPL 2026

RCB and DC faced off in the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Delhi Capitals posted a target of 203 runs, which RCB successfully chased down in 19.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

Smriti Mandhana, who scored 87 runs off 41 balls, was named the Player of the Match and Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants (GG) won the Player of the Tournament award. 

After winning the tournament, the 29-year-old cricketer shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the trophy. In the caption, she wrote, “Ee sala kuda cup namdu [This time too, the cup is ours].”

Actor Anushka Sharma liked Mandhana’s post and also dropped a one-word comment, “Queen”, complete with emojis. Before this, she took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated” with the image.

Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, despite losing the finals to RCB, said, “I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Women's Premier League (WPL) title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to win their second WPL title.

What was the controversial social media post about?

A social media post suggested Smriti Mandhana's win was due to blessings from Tirupati Balaji, contrasting it with another player's lack of divine help.

Who reacted to the controversial post?

Actor and film director Prakash Raj strongly reacted, calling the post 'disgusting' and originating from a 'rotten mind'.

Who was named Player of the Match in the WPL final?

Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Match for scoring 87 runs off 41 balls.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Smriti Mandhana
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
India
'No Double Standards Or Compromise': PM Modi 's Message On Terrorism In Malaysia Speech
'No Double Standards Or Compromise': PM Modi Highlights India's Message On Terrorism In Malaysia Speech
Cities
Surajkund Mela Swing Tragedy: Culpable Homicide Case Filed; SIT Formed For Probe
Surajkund Mela Swing Tragedy: Culpable Homicide Case Filed; SIT Formed For Probe
Cities
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
Advertisement

Videos

HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Neighbor Arrested for Brutal Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old; Police Resort to Lathi Charge as Mob Retaliates.
Surajkund Funfair Ride Collapse: New Footage Raises Safety Questions
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Accidental Death Case Registered After Surajkund Funfair Ride Collapse, Inspector Among Victims
Jammu & Kashmir Rescue: Army and Locals Save Passengers from Snow-Stranded Bus
Assam Political Heat: Owaisi-Himanta Verbal Duel Raises Stakes Ahead of Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget