Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPrabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’

Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’

Photos from the set of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi leaked online. Soon after, director Hanu Raghavapudi urged fans not to share them to preserve the film’s cinematic experience for its release.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The upcoming period action drama Fauzi, starring pan‑India star Prabhas, has recently faced an unexpected challenge as unauthorised photos from its set began circulating on social media. This has prompted the film’s creators to respond publicly, urging fans and users not to share leaked content that could diminish the intended theatrical experience.

Leak Sparks Online Buzz

Excitement around Fauzi has been high since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting new details about the project. However, recently, several images from the set found their way onto social platforms. The visuals, which reportedly showed moments from the production, became a hot topic online as fans discussed the film and its lead character portrayal.

Although many viewers were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the film’s behind‑the‑scenes look, the production team was less pleased with the content being shared before an official release. The unexpected leak drew focus away from planned promotions and raised concerns about preserving the impact of Fauzi’s storytelling and visuals.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Says ‘No Comments’ On Tamil Nadu Election Question

Filmmakers Issue Stern Warning

In response to the leak, Fauzi makers and the official social media handle for the project issued a strict admonition against distributing or engaging with the unauthorised images. In an official notice, the team stated, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning — any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”

They added that such leaks not only break confidentiality but also compromise the cinematic experience the team has carefully planned for audiences. The warning served as a reminder that these actions could have consequences for those involved.

लीक्स से खराब न करें', प्रभास की 'फौजी' के सेट से लीक हुई फोटो, डायरेक्टर हनु राघवपुडी ने की फैंस से अपील

ALSO READ | Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’

Director’s Emotional Appeal

Director Hanu Raghavapudi personally addressed fans and followers in a heartfelt message, urging respect for the creative process. He wrote, “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres.”

His appeal emphasised that Fauzi is being crafted as a large‑scale cinematic experience, intended to be enjoyed collectively on the big screen rather than through fragmented glimpses online. The director’s message underscores the emotional investment of the cast and crew in creating the film.

 About Fauzi

Fauzi marks the collaboration between Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his visually rich storytelling. The period drama is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for release in 2026 in multiple languages. The narrative is reportedly set against India’s colonial era, with a fictional story that intertwines emotional and socio‑political elements.

In addition to Prabhas, the film features an ensemble cast including Imanvi, veteran actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada. The project has generated considerable buzz due to its ambitious scale and strong creative team, and the makers hope to preserve its momentum as production progresses.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fauzi?

Fauzi is an upcoming period action drama starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is a multilingual film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is set for a 2026 release.

What issue has Fauzi faced recently?

Unauthorized photos from the set of Fauzi have been circulating on social media. The filmmakers have issued a warning against sharing this leaked content.

Why are the filmmakers against sharing leaked images?

The filmmakers believe leaked images spoil the intended theatrical experience and diminish the impact of the film's storytelling and visuals. They want audiences to experience the movie as intended, together in theaters.

What is the setting and story of Fauzi?

The film is reportedly set during India's colonial era and features a fictional story that blends emotional and socio-political elements. It aims to be a large-scale cinematic experience.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fauzi Prabahs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’
Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’
Entertainment
Salman Khan Seen Wearing Worn-Out Shoes In Viral Video, Internet Says 'Bhai Is Getting Poorer'
Salman Khan Seen Wearing Worn-Out Shoes In Viral Video, Internet Says 'Bhai Is Getting Poorer'
Entertainment
Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’
Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’
Entertainment
'I Saw My Picture on Porn Site': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Disturbing School Days Experience
'I Saw My Picture on Porn Site': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Disturbing School Days Experience
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget