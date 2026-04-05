Prabhas’ ‘Fauzi’ Set Photos Leaked, Director Urges Fans Not To ‘Spoil The Magic’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The upcoming period action drama Fauzi, starring pan‑India star Prabhas, has recently faced an unexpected challenge as unauthorised photos from its set began circulating on social media. This has prompted the film’s creators to respond publicly, urging fans and users not to share leaked content that could diminish the intended theatrical experience.

Leak Sparks Online Buzz

Excitement around Fauzi has been high since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting new details about the project. However, recently, several images from the set found their way onto social platforms. The visuals, which reportedly showed moments from the production, became a hot topic online as fans discussed the film and its lead character portrayal.

Although many viewers were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the film’s behind‑the‑scenes look, the production team was less pleased with the content being shared before an official release. The unexpected leak drew focus away from planned promotions and raised concerns about preserving the impact of Fauzi’s storytelling and visuals.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Gives Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Says ‘No Comments’ On Tamil Nadu Election Question

Filmmakers Issue Stern Warning

In response to the leak, Fauzi makers and the official social media handle for the project issued a strict admonition against distributing or engaging with the unauthorised images. In an official notice, the team stated, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning — any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”

They added that such leaks not only break confidentiality but also compromise the cinematic experience the team has carefully planned for audiences. The warning served as a reminder that these actions could have consequences for those involved.

ALSO READ | Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’

Director’s Emotional Appeal

Director Hanu Raghavapudi personally addressed fans and followers in a heartfelt message, urging respect for the creative process. He wrote, “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres.”

His appeal emphasised that Fauzi is being crafted as a large‑scale cinematic experience, intended to be enjoyed collectively on the big screen rather than through fragmented glimpses online. The director’s message underscores the emotional investment of the cast and crew in creating the film.

About Fauzi

Fauzi marks the collaboration between Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his visually rich storytelling. The period drama is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for release in 2026 in multiple languages. The narrative is reportedly set against India’s colonial era, with a fictional story that intertwines emotional and socio‑political elements.

In addition to Prabhas, the film features an ensemble cast including Imanvi, veteran actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada. The project has generated considerable buzz due to its ambitious scale and strong creative team, and the makers hope to preserve its momentum as production progresses.