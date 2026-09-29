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English NewsEntertainmentPezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH

Pezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH

The Baahubali reference, used to underscore Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message at the UNGA, has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian consulate shared Baahubali clip after President Pezeshkian's UN speech.
  • Clip symbolized Iran's defiance against pressure, echoing President's message.
  • President Pezeshkian rejected Western pressure, highlighting alleged US-Israeli victims.

After Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke at the UN General Assembly, Iran’s consulate in Hyderabad posted a clip from SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Beginning on social media. The footage depicts the hero, Amarendra Baahubali, fighting a vastly larger Kalakeya army, and the consulate used it to reinforce the president’s message at the UNGA that Iran would not submit or give ground under pressure.

Iranian Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene

In its caption, the consulate attributed to Pezeshkian a vow never to lower his head or kneel. It compared Iran’s position to Baahubali’s stand against the Kalakeyas, adding that Iranians have likewise given their blood in defence of their country.

“Dr Pezeshkian, President of IR Iran at UNGA: ‘Will never bow our head or bend the knee.’ Like Baahubali standing against the Kalakeyas, we also shed our own blood in sacrifice for the homeland,” read the caption shared by the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad.

The scene shown in the video has the outnumbered warrior holding firm against overwhelming odds.

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While reacting to the video, one social media user said, “That movie actually had a scene of commerce between Persian and Indian men! Swords or something I guess India-Iran.”

“Don't compare the West with kalakeyas. The West is far worse than all of those what we see on screen,” added another. 

A third posted, “Dayum! Bro, hilarious you are using desi movies for your information warfare.”

“You should have used original Telugu movie clip,” read a suggestion. 

Pezeshkian’s UNGA Speech

President Pezeshkian used his September 23 speech at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York to push back against Western pressure on Tehran. The address came amid heightened friction between Iran and Washington, and just one day after US President Donald Trump had spoken at the same forum and referred to Iran in his remarks.

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Iran rejected the sanctions and threats issued by the US, adding that it would not yield to coercion. He also turned the accusation of terrorism back on his critics, arguing that the label is applied to Iran by those who are themselves guilty of it. “Those who are terrorists describe us using that word,” he said. 

To make his point, he displayed a photograph of the late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and said Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike last February with no legal basis or justification. He then showed images of children he said died in US-Israeli attacks on a school and a sports hall, along with pictures of their graves. He further said that Iran itself has been a target of terrorism.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baahubali Prabhas Hyderabad Iran UNGA Pezeshkian
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