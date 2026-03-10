Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar star Ayesha Khan, on whom the song Shararat was picturised along with Krystle D’Souza, said that menstruation is a “very normal” thing and should not be treated as a joke. The actor also revealed that after she spoke about shooting the song while on her period, it ended up becoming a “national joke” online. She added that people need to educate their sons and brothers more about such issues.

‘Period Not A Punchline’

Speaking about the trolling and memes, Khan said that menstruation is a natural part of life and something women routinely deal with while continuing their daily activities.

“For us, it is a very normal thing. Every month you go through a cycle, and we are so used to it that we often don’t even realise we are on our periods while doing so many things. About a week after the interview, I started seeing memes, and then they kept increasing. I was like, ‘Oh, so me being on my periods has suddenly become a national joke.’”

‘We Need To Educate Our Sons’

When journalist Barkha Dutt asked her why the remark had become a joke online, Khan said that society needs to do more to educate men about menstruation. “I don’t know. I think we really need to educate our sons and our brothers. I’m sure most of the jokes were from men, and when I read them, they were really bad.”

She also pointed out that she saw memes referencing filmmaker Aditya Dhar while mocking her statement. “I read jokes like ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ and things like that during my periods. Was I even embarrassed for a second? No. I’m a proud woman, and I’m really proud of myself for doing whatever I did while being on my period. You wouldn’t be able to do that without going through it, but I did it with that.”

‘It’s Not Just Me’

Khan added that menstruation is something many women experience at any given moment, even if people don’t openly talk about it.

“It’s not just me, it’s all of us. If there were a hundred women in this room right now, at least five or two of them would be on their periods, and we wouldn’t even realise it because we don’t make a big deal about it. So if we don’t make a big deal about it, you all can chill.”

‘I Felt Bloated’

Khan also admitted that while shooting the song, she personally felt she was not looking her best.

“Of course, I felt like I wasn’t looking my best because I was bloated. It’s the song, so you want to look your best. You’re just so excited that you want everything to be perfect.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, released in December last year and is currently streaming on Netflix. The film turned out to be a box office hit. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19.