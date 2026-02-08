Comedy movie “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do”, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will hit cinema halls across the country on May 15, the makers announced on Sunday.

Billed as a laughter-packed entertainer, the film is a follow-up to 2019's "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha's 1978 movie.

It is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first part, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” features three female leads in Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

The movie, which was earlier scheduled for release on March 4, promises “triple the fun and laughter” as it takes audiences into the unpredictable world of Prajapati Pandey, played by Khurrana.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer.

“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” is backed by T-Series and BR Studios.

