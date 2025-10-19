Parineeti Chopra To Welcome First Child Soon, Hospitalised In Delhi

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as preparations are underway for her delivery. The actress, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, had shifted to the national capital ahead of the big day.

According to reports, her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, is currently by her side, taking care of both the mother and the baby. The couple’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the good news ever since reports of her pregnancy began circulating earlier this year.

A New Chapter for Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav’s parenthood journey comes a little over two years after they tied the knot in a grand yet private ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. The wedding beautifully blended Bollywood glamour with political elegance, attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

For her wedding, Parineeti opted for an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, exuding grace and simplicity, while Raghav chose a classic cream sherwani. The multi-day celebration included haldi, mehendi, and a soulful Sufi night — all reflecting the couple’s grounded and warm personalities.

A Love Story Rooted in Friendship

The couple’s romance reportedly began years ago in London, where they studied together before reconnecting in India. Their relationship, marked by mutual respect and admiration, quickly became one of the most discussed celebrity–political unions in recent memory.

After their wedding, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note alongside stunning pictures of the ceremony, writing, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now.”

Her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, reacted to the post with a loving message, commenting, “My blessings always,” accompanied by heart and crying emojis.

Over the past year, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen attending public events and family gatherings together, exuding warmth and togetherness. With the actress now hospitalised for her delivery, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with prayers and good wishes for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child.