Papa Kehte Hain's Mayoori Kango Becomes CEO At Publicis Groupe IDC After Google Stint

Former Bollywood actor Mayoori Kango, best known for her role in Mahesh Bhatt’s romantic drama 'Papa Kehte Hai', has taken on a major leadership role in the corporate world. Kango has rejoined Publicis Groupe, this time as the CEO of its India Delivery Centre.

Mayoori Kango back at Publicis Groupe in a leadership role

The 43-year-old, who transitioned from films to corporate leadership over a decade ago, announced the news in a LinkedIn post on Monday. She revealed she will be part of the company’s global executive leadership team for global delivery.

“In this role, I'll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our solutions and services across media, tech and digital — while also stepping up our AI practice,” she wrote, adding that she is “excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media.”

Kango emphasised that artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, influencing how people work, create, and connect.

Myuri Kangoo's film and television career

Having started her career in Bollywood in 1995 with Naseem, a film inspired by the Babri Masjid demolition, Kango quickly rose to fame with Papa Kehte Hai opposite Jugal Hansraj. The film’s music, including “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” and “Ye Jo Thode Se Hain Paise,” became chart-toppers, cementing her place in 90s Bollywood. She continued acting in both films and television, with notable appearances in Dollar Bahu and Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, before stepping away from the screen.

From Bollywood stardom to boardrooms

At the peak of her acting career, Mayoori Kango made the bold choice to step away from the spotlight and embark on a completely different journey. In 2003, she tied the knot with NRI Aditya Dhillon and relocated to the United States, where she decided to strengthen her academic foundation. She went on to earn an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College, New York, graduating in 2007.

Her entry into the corporate world began shortly after, as she joined the American digital marketing agency 360i as an Associate Media Manager, according to her LinkedIn profile. By 2009, she had transitioned to Resolution Media, a New York–based advertising firm, where she took on the role of Supervisor. The following year, she moved to Digitas as Associate Director (Media), sharpening her expertise in digital strategy and media planning.

Mayoori returned to India in 2012, stepping into the role of Chief Digital Officer at Zenith, a position she held for five years. Her next move was to Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe umbrella, where she rose to the role of Managing Director. In 2019, she took another leap in her corporate career, joining Google India as Head of Industry-Agency Partnerships, overseeing collaborations with some of the world’s top advertising networks. By August 2024, she expanded her responsibilities at Google, becoming Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions @MPT—a position she held until August 2025.

Her latest appointment marks a return to Publicis Groupe, where she will now oversee operations as CEO and collaborate with teams to drive innovation.