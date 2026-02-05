Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Set For September Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Set For September Release

Mirzapur: The Movie features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The makers of the upcoming movie adaptation of “Mirzapur” on Thursday announced that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on September 4.

The official Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment on Thursday morning shared a poster of the upcoming film. Set against a vast golden desert, the poster showed a convoy of rugged SUVs tearing through dunes, leaving behind dust clouds and a dark trail that resembles blood, instantly hinting at violence and power struggles.

At the top, the title “MIRZAPUR” appears in bold, cracked red letters, evoking blood, heat, and raw aggression, with “THE MOVIE” placed just below it. The release date “4th September 2026” is clearly highlighted.

The caption read: “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September. Dekhiye #MirzapurTheMovie, 4 September ko aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein.”

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, brings back core cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyenndu to the silver screen.

The film was wrapped up on February 1. Announcing the shoot wrap on social media, actress Shweta Tripathi shared a picture of the clapperboard with the text, "Mirzapur The Film Wrapped".

Shweta shared another post that included the entire cast and crew posing together for a group photo. She added the text, "It's a wrap Mirzapur The Movie."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Mirzapur movie be released?

The Mirzapur movie is set to be released in theaters on September 4th.

Who are some of the main cast members returning for the Mirzapur movie?

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Divyenndu are returning core cast members for the movie.

What is Mirzapur about?

Mirzapur follows Akhandanand Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who rules the Mirzapur district.

Are there new cast members in the Mirzapur movie adaptation?

Yes, the movie adaptation features new cast additions including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan, alongside returning stars.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi Mirzapur Ali Fazal
