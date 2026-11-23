Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat attracts significant Indian viewership.

A Delhi cafe's screening ignited mixed online reactions.

Debate emerged over cultural interest versus local content needs.

Another Pakistani series on Netflix also draws Indian interest.

Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat has found viewers in India, with the Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem, and Nameer Nawaz Khan-starrer drawing attention online. The series premiered on ARY Digital in Pakistan and is also available on YouTube, where Indian viewers have been watching it despite restrictions on Pakistani films and television shows in the country. Now, a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has added to the conversation, showing what appears to be a screening of Dar-E-Nijaat at a cafe in Delhi. The gathering has prompted mixed reactions, with users debating cultural interest and the need for local content of their own.

Dar-E-Nijaat Screening At Delhi Cafe

A video shared on X has caught the attention of social media users, showing a screening of the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijaat at a cafe in Delhi. The gathering has sparked discussion, particularly as Pakistani films and television shows face restrictions in India.

The series, which features Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan in lead roles, originally premiered on ARY Digital in Pakistan. However, it has also been available on YouTube, allowing viewers in India to watch the show.

Dar e nijaat screening in theatres of delhi 🤡 https://t.co/gcqfTZcGGG — Rashi Modi (@RasodaQueen) November 22, 2026

Netizens React To Dar-E-Nijaat Screening

The Delhi screening has received mixed responses on X, with some users discussing the popularity of Pakistani dramas in India, while others questioned the decision to organise the event.

One user wrote, "Indians can enjoy Urdu shayari/Pakistani daily soaps by keeping Pak state at an arm's length distance (sic)."

Another X user expressed the view that Indian audiences should have access to better home-grown entertainment, writing, "Yes, this influence is good. But more important than influencing them imo is to keep our own audience occupied and saved from the crap they are spewing in their TV and film industry, with our own quality dramas (sic)."

A third user criticised the event, tweeting, "Ye ghatiya idea kisne diya itna vahiyat drama delhi mein chalane ka (sic)."

Dar-E-Nijaat Cast And Pakistani Netflix Show

Apart from Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan, Dar-E-Nijaat also features Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed, Saba Hameed, Faran Tahir and Nadia Afgan.

ARY Digital had announced last month that the drama had garnered 1.7 billion views across social media platforms after 23 episodes were broadcast.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has been generating interest among Indian viewers. The Netflix show features Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan.

The series has been listed on Netflix in India, with viewers curious about its availability on the platform in the country. The Delhi screening has once again brought the popularity of Pakistani dramas among Indian viewers into focus, with social media users divided over the event.