Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru screenings of Pakistani drama sparked social media controversy.

Invitations requested attendees wear Pakistani attire, drawing objections.

Police investigated complaints; organizers reportedly cancelled both screenings.

Two screenings of the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 28 and December 5, have sparked a controversy on social media. The issue has drawn attention after an invitation for one of the events reportedly asked guests to arrive dressed in Pakistani attire. Following objections raised online, Bengaluru Police have asked officials to examine the matter and provide a response.

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Invitation Asking Guests To Wear 'Pakistani Ensemble' Triggers Objections

The controversy came to light after a user shared details of the two planned screenings on social media platform X. According to the post, the events will be held at separate venues in Bengaluru, with one scheduled for November 28 and the other for December 5.

A fan gathering and special watch party for the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijat is scheduled to take place on November 28 at Sheesh Kebab, Frazer Town, Bengaluru. The event will include snacks and a Persian/Arabian dinner, with an entry fee of ₹1,999 per person. Another fan gathering and screening of Dar-E-Nijat will take place on December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre in Bengaluru. Fans have been asked to wear "PAKISTANI ENSEMBLES" as the official dress code. Bookings for both regular and VIP seats are currently open. The organisers are screening Pakistani dramas, encouraging people to idolise Pakistani characters and even promoting the idea of wearing PAKISTANI OUTFITS. — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) November 24, 2026

The invitation for one of the gatherings has drawn particular criticism for asking attendees to wear Pakistani clothing. Questioning the organisers' decision, the user alleged that the events were not only promoting Pakistani television dramas but also encouraging guests to look up to characters portrayed in them. The post further objected to the request that attendees dress like Pakistani characters and urged the police to take action.

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Bengaluru Police Respond To Social Media Post

After the complaint gained attention, Bengaluru Police responded through their official X account. The police handle tagged the jurisdictional police station and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Division, asking them to look into the matter and take necessary action.

In reply, Pulakeshinagar Police Bengaluru City wrote, "It has come to our notice that the shows stands cancelled. Any information regarding the same is appreciated."

(Image Source: X/@Anviksha_)

The organisers have also not issued a statement addressing the objections.

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When And Where Will 'Dar-e-Nijaat' Be Screened?

Both events are scheduled to feature the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat, starring Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles.

The first screening is planned for November 28 at Sheesh Kebab in Bengaluru's Fraser Town. The second event is scheduled for December 5 at Movie Private Theatre in Jayamahal Extension.

The invitations reportedly refer to the characters Abu Bakr and Zaryab from the show as the theme for the gatherings. They also ask guests to wear Pakistani outfits, a detail that has become the central point of the controversy.