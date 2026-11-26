Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AICWA seeks permanent ban on Pakistani content and artists.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has hit back at a Pakistani media personality who questioned its demand to ban the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. He responded to his remarks that Pakistani audiences had never called for a ban on Indian films despite what he described as anti-Pakistan content; the association said Indian films were not propaganda but reflected the country’s pain over decades of terror attacks.

The series, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is set to premiere on December 4. It marks Netflix’s first Pakistani original series.

The film workers’ body accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in India and questioned its right to lecture the country, pointing out that Pakistan has also banned Indian films.

‘Pakistan Sponsors Terror In India’: AICWA

“Our films are not propaganda. They are our pain. Pakistan sponsors terror in India. It has killed our jawans and innocent civilians for decades, from 26/11 to Pulwama. In Pahalgam, terrorists asked men their religion and shot them in front of their wives and children. Only a monster can do that,” AICWA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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The association further stated, “India has never sent terrorists to kill civilians in Pakistan. Pakistan has done it to us again and again. And Pakistan itself has banned Indian films. So who are they to lecture us? No Terror on Our Screens. No Money to Terror. Nation Comes First.”

Our films are not propaganda. They are our pain. Pakistan sponsors terror in India. It has killed our jawans and innocent civilians for decades, from 26/11 to Pulwama. In Pahalgam, terrorists asked men their religion and shot them in front of their wives and children. Only a monster can do that. India has never sent terrorists to kill civilians in Pakistan. Pakistan has done it to us again and again. And Pakistan itself has banned Indian films. So who are they to lecture us? No Terror on Our Screens. No Money to Terror. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 | @netflix | @NetflixIndia | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 25, 2026

What Did Pakistani Satirist Say?

Khalid Butt, a Pakistani media personality, had questioned AICWA’s demand to ban the series in India. In his post, he said Pakistani audiences had never called for a ban on Indian films despite what he described as anti-Pakistan content.

“Indian filmmakers have been making films and dramas based on negative propaganda against Pakistan for years and releasing them freely on global platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, yet Pakistanis have never demanded that their content be banned,” he wrote.

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بھارتی فلم ساز برسوں سے پاکستان کے خلاف منفی پروپیگنڈے پر مبنی فلمیں اور ڈرامے بنا کر نیٹ فلکس اور ایمازون پرائم جیسے عالمی پلیٹ فارمز پر بلا روک ٹوک پیش کر رہے ہیں، مگر پاکستانیوں نے کبھی ان کے مواد پر پابندی لگانے کا مطالبہ نہیں کیا۔ — Khalid Butt (@KB_BUT) November 24, 2026

AICWA Demands Ban On Mahira-Fawad’s Series In India

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the series is neither released nor streamed in India. The association also called for a permanent legal provision to prohibit Pakistani content, artists and productions from Indian television, OTT platforms and cinemas.

Gupta referred to an advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 8, 2025, which, according to him, prohibited Pakistani content, including songs, podcasts, films, OTT streaming content and social media material, following the killing of 26 civilians in a terror attack.

He also said AICWA had previously taken a stand against Pakistani artists and content following terror attacks, citing incidents between 2016 and 2019.

Referring to Pakistan’s restrictions on Indian films and artistes, Gupta said, “Pakistan has banned Dangal, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.”



