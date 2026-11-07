Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viewers must pay Rs 349, even with an active Prime subscription.

Regular Prime subscribers might access the film free from November 2026.

Protagonist dismisses sacred forest beliefs, faces mysterious supernatural events.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. However, there is a catch for viewers hoping to watch the film online. The movie is currently available on a rental basis for Rs 349, meaning even existing Prime Video subscribers must pay an additional amount to stream it. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the folklore-based thriller was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, and explores the mystery surrounding a sacred forest in Bihar.

'The Vvaan' OTT Release

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is currently available on Amazon Prime Video on a pay-per-view rental basis. Viewers must pay Rs 349 to watch the film, even if they already have an active Prime Video subscription. This means the film is not yet included in the regular Prime membership catalogue.

Viewers who want to watch it immediately will have to pay the additional rental fee. However, reports suggest that the film could become available to regular Prime subscribers without an additional rental charge from November 20, 2026.

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About 'The Vvaan'

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The story revolves around Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a Mumbai-based man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia), during Chhath Puja. The village is located near a dense forest believed to be the sacred abode of Van Devi. According to local beliefs, entering the forest after sunset can be dangerous.

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Rishi initially dismisses these traditions as superstition. However, when a road construction project through the forest becomes a point of conflict, he ventures into the woods after sunset. Strange and mysterious events follow, forcing him to reconsider his beliefs and protect his family and the villagers from an unknown supernatural force.