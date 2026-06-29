Director Raj Nidimoru, after months of speculation surrounding the future of the hit of The Family Man Season 3, has confirmed that work on Season 4 is progressing steadily. His latest comments also explain why the previous season concluded without resolving every storyline, making it clear that the suspense was always part of the creators' larger vision.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song

The Family Man Season 4 OTT Release: Where Will It Stream?

Like the previous three instalments, The Family Man Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Although the streaming platform has not yet revealed an official release date, development on the new season is well underway. Speaking to Variety India, Raj Nidimoru shared that the writers are actively working on the script, offering fans renewed optimism that the next chapter is moving ahead at a healthy pace.

Raj Nidimoru Explains Why Season 3 Ended Without Full Closure

Viewers were left puzzled after the open-ended finale of Season 3. Many viewers felt several storylines were left hanging, particularly Srikant Tiwari's personal journey.

Raj Nidimoru, however, revealed that this was never an accident. According to the filmmaker, Seasons 3 and 4 were always designed as one continuous narrative rather than two completely separate stories.

He said, "Only Srikant Tiwari's journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we're writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story."

Manoj Bajpayee Previously Shared A Positive Update

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had also hinted that the production process was progressing smoothly.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, the actor said, "Raj and DK are currently busy with the filming of Farzi. Soon after finishing it, they will dive into The Family Man's new season. Bas script ke last draft ko final shape dena baaki hai, and then they will start taking dates."

He also offered his own expectation regarding the release timeline, saying, "Is baar wait nahi hai, mostly agle saal second half mein aana chahiye. Ye mera guess hai."

ALSO READ: Vir Das Calls Viral Revolver Rani Injury Claim 'Pure Fiction', Defends Kangana Ranaut As ‘Gifted Artist’

What Happened In The Family Man Season 3?

The latest season shifted the story away from its earlier focus on terrorism, taking viewers to Northeast India against the backdrop of political tensions surrounding Project Sahakar.

The situation escalates after Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, assassinates key regional leaders, triggering a national security crisis. As events spiral, Srikant Tiwari finds himself balancing a high-stakes mission with the growing challenges of his personal life.

Season 3 also surprised audiences by bringing Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi character, Michael Vedanayagam, into the storyline. The crossover expanded the shared universe created by Raj & DK and quickly became one of the season's most-discussed moments, fuelling speculation about where future instalments could head next.