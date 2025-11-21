The Family Man 3 X Reviews: Fans Praise Thrills But Say It Lacks The Punch Of Earlier Seasons

The long-awaited third season of Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video, and early viewers wasted no time racing through all seven episodes. As expected, social media is buzzing with reactions — while the response is largely positive, many fans feel the new season doesn’t hit the same highs as its predecessors. Here’s a roundup of what the audience is saying so far.

Fans weigh in on The Family Man 3

One viewer wrote, “The Family Man S3 may not fully match the impact of the previous seasons, but each character still contributes meaningfully, and the reveals keep the narrative so busy. I wasn’t entirely convinced by the way it wrapped up as the finale was going… ‘so intense’, but overall, quite an engaging season.”

Mixed reviews on character arcs

Another fan said, “Finished the S3 of The Family Man. Watchable, but not on par with the earlier ones. Jaideep as Rukma worked well for me, but the new character Yatish felt poorly written. The season still works mainly because of Srikant-JK duo and his family. I hope S4 will be more entertaining.”

A viewer who made it halfway through commented, "Finished 4 Eps of The Family Man 3: From too much information overload, to a still confused & smart Srikant Tiwari to a dull act by Jaideep Ahlawat, to a confident Nimrat Kaur, this season is plain BORING! Too late until it gets engaging & the title of the show is justified.”

Another reaction read, “It was good, but could’ve been better. This time, Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man.”

Others simply enjoyed the start, with one user writing, “Started off well, good 1st and 2nd episodes. Evening finish chesedam #TheFamilyMan3.”

Another noted, "#TheFamilyMan still goes on strong, the set up ,to the stakes and reeling in the family among all the chaos and then staying strong through all of it just for the man who has given it all for the nation. #TheFamilyMan3 did end on an amusing finale so let's see where it ends up."

About The Family Man Season 3

Season 3 sends Srikant Tiwari into the Northeast for a sensitive operation — but an unexpected twist soon flips the narrative, placing him squarely in the crosshairs as a fugitive. As he scrambles to defend the nation, the growing threat to his family becomes equally gripping. The storyline stretches far beyond India, keeping the pace tight across seven episodes of approximately 45 minutes each, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 3 review

ABP Live's review of the latest season reads, "Simply put — this season is outstanding. From the very first frame, the show has an unshakeable grip on the viewer. The family moments are beautifully crafted, grounding the intense action with emotional warmth. Every scene featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat crackles with brilliance." Read more here.