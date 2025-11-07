The Family Man 3 trailer: Amazon Prime Video finally dropped the trailer for The Family Man Season 3 at a grand launch event in Mumbai on Friday, sending fans into a frenzy. The beloved spy thriller marks the much-awaited comeback of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari — the witty, world-weary intelligence officer who now finds himself labelled a criminal and hunted by the very system he once served.

The Family Man Season 3 trailer

The trailer opens with Srikant revealing to his family that he is, in fact, a spy — only to discover moments later that he’s been declared a wanted man. With an arrest warrant out against him, Srikant is forced to go on the run with his family, aided by his loyal colleague JK (Sharib Hashmi). As he tries to unravel the conspiracy, the question looms large: who has framed him, and why?

The narrative takes a darker turn with the entry of Nimrat Kaur, who appears to be orchestrating Srikant’s downfall. Teaming up with a menacing drug smuggler from the Northeast — played by the brilliant Jaideep Ahlawat — she becomes a key player in the cat-and-mouse chase that follows.

Raj & DK on the third season

The third season comes after a three-year wait, something that fans have been vocal about. Responding to the anticipation, creators and directors Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.”

Netizens react

Soon after the trailer release, fans flooded social media with praise. Many lauded the show for maintaining its trademark humour even amid the rising tension. “JK and Srikant banter is the highlight,” wrote one viewer. Another comment read, “Manoj sir is great but Jaideep sir steals the show,” reflecting the excitement around the new antagonist.

About The Family Man Season 3

According to Prime Video’s official synopsis, “In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Srikant Tiwari is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.”

Alongside Bajpayee, the new season brings back familiar faces including Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

The Family Man Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on November 21, promising an adrenaline-fuelled ride packed with emotion, intrigue, and Srikant’s signature deadpan humour.