Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTT‘The Boys’ Season 5 Censored In India? Prime Video Edits Spark Fan Backlash

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Censored In India? Prime Video Edits Spark Fan Backlash

The Boys Season 5 sparks controversy in India as Prime Video edits episodes. Fans react to muted dialogue, missing scenes, and censorship concerns.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian viewers report altered content in The Boys Season 5.
  • Bleeped dialogue and blurred visuals suggest censorship occurred.
  • Scenes with extreme violence remain intact, contrasting edits.
  • Creator previously acknowledged India's stricter content environment.

The Boys Season 5 has finally dropped, but for viewers in India, something feels off. While Prime Video displays the full runtime, fans insist they’re not getting the complete, unfiltered experience. So, what exactly has changed and why are audiences calling it out?

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin ‘Ketamine Queen’ Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Matthew Perry Drugs

What's Different The Boys Season 5 In India?

Despite displaying full global runtimes for the first two episodes, viewers in India have noticed several subtle yet significant changes. While the show’s signature graphic violence appears to remain largely untouched, its biting satire and bold dialogue seem to have been softened in places

In the first episode, a joke referencing a “magic sky ghost” has been completely bleeped out, removing its intended punch. Additionally, certain words, including “Muslim”, are muted in the audio track, making parts of the dialogue feel incomplete. Interestingly, despite these audio edits, scenes featuring extreme violence and dismemberment have been left intact, creating a noticeable contrast in what has and hasn’t been altered.

The second episode follows a similar pattern. A virus testing sequence has been edited to a wider shot, seemingly to reduce the intensity of the visuals. Elsewhere, background posters within the Freedom Camps appear blurred, suggesting further visual censorship. Meanwhile, satirical religious remarks during a memorial service have been muted, once again impacting the show’s sharp, provocative tone.

Even Two Minutes Matter

One of the biggest talking points this time? Missing runtime.

Reports suggest the first episode is shorter by over two minutes compared to its original version. And that missing time isn’t being dismissed as a technical glitc, it’s widely believed to be a deliberate edit.

Almost instantly after the premiere, viewers took to social media to voice frustration. Many described the censorship as “getting out of hand”, while others pointed out that key lines of dialogue were “completely bleeped out.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time such concerns have emerged. During Season 4, fans had already flagged missing scenes, including a controversial sauna sequence that never made it to Indian screens.

In a series like The Boys, where tone and pacing are everything, even minor cuts can significantly alter the narrative impact. Remove a few moments, and the story doesn’t just shorten, it shifts.

What The Creator Has Said Earlier 

Showrunner Eric Kripke has previously acknowledged India’s stricter content environment. Speaking earlier, he revealed that he had “reluctantly agreed” to edits in past seasons, including the removal of a controversial scene.

This controversy raises a deeper concern. Streaming platforms built their global appeal on the promise of creative freedom, stories told without traditional restrictions. However, region-specific edits challenge that very idea.

The Story Continues, But The Debate Grows

The latest season continues the high-stakes narrative, with Homelander tightening his grip on power while Billy Butcher pushes forward with a dangerous plan involving a virus targeting Supes.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr, the show remains as intense as ever, at least in its original form.

But the central question remains: are Indian viewers truly seeing the same story as the rest of the world?

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have been made to The Boys Season 5 in India?

While graphic violence remains, satire and dialogue have been softened. Some jokes are bleeped out, and certain words are muted in the audio.

Are there any visual edits in The Boys Season 5 for Indian viewers?

Yes, a virus testing sequence was edited to a wider shot, and background posters in Freedom Camps appear blurred.

Is the runtime of The Boys Season 5 episodes shorter in India?

Reports suggest the first episode is over two minutes shorter than its original version, believed to be a deliberate edit.

Has The Boys faced censorship issues in India before?

Yes, during Season 4, fans noted missing scenes, including a controversial sauna sequence that was not released in India.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Video ENtertainment News The Boys Season 5
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Censored In India? Prime Video Edits Spark Fan Backlash
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Censored In India? Prime Video Edits Spark Fan Backlash
OTT
Samay Raina Trends Online As He Announces India’s Got Latent Season 2
Samay Raina Trends Online As He Announces India’s Got Latent Season 2
OTT
Pulkit Samrat's 'Glory' Poster Drops; Teaser Set To Release Tomorrow
Pulkit Samrat's 'Glory' Poster Drops; Teaser Set To Release Tomorrow
OTT
Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year? Makers Confirm Filming In Phulera
Panchayat Season 5 To Release This Year? Makers Confirm Filming In Phulera
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget