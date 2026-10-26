Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Swara Bhasker reunited with husband Fahad Ahmad.

Fahad relayed their daughter Raabiyaa's message expressing longing.

Swara wept uncontrollably hearing Raabiyaa's audio

This emotional 'Family Week' moment touched contestants and viewers.

Emotional reunions are often the defining highlight of reality television, and the latest 'Family Week' segment on Rise and Fall Season 2 delivered a tearjerking moment that left both contestants and viewers deeply touched. Known for her fearless and strong-headed persona, actress Swara Bhasker broke down in uncontrollable tears after being surprised by her husband, activist-politician Fahad Zirar Ahmad, who arrived with a deeply moving message from their toddler daughter, Raabiyaa.

Swara Bhasker Breaks Down On 'Rise And Fall 2'

The heartwarming sequence began when the elevator doors inside the house slid open, revealing Fahad standing there. Completely caught off guard after weeks of separation and isolation, an ecstatic Swara shouted, "Jaan!" before rushing into his arms in tears. The actress was seen burying her face in her hands, visibly overwhelmed by the relief of seeing family amidst the high-pressure environment of the competition. She also planted kisses on his face.

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The reunion reached an emotional peak when Fahad recounted how deeply their little daughter Raabiyaa misses her mother back home. Fahad shared a tender daily habit of their child, explaining that whenever Raabiyaa wakes up in the morning, she often drifts into deep thought. When Fahad asks his little girl what she is thinking about, the toddler innocently replies, "I'm thinking about mumma."

The touching promo then cut directly to an audio-visual note featuring Raabiyaa adorably saying, "Love you, mumma." Hearing her little girl's voice and knowing how much she longs for her presence proved too much to bear for the actress, who broke down crying into her husband's shoulder.

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Swara and Fahad tied the knot in early 2023 under the Special Marriage Act and welcomed their daughter in September of the same year. Throughout her stint on Rise and Fall Season 2, the actress has frequently spoken about how challenging it has been to stay away from her daughter for such an extended period.

Hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall Season 2 is currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, with this emotional family segment emerging as one of the season's most heartfelt episodes yet.