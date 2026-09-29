'Swara Bhasker Ne 4 Baar Sorry Bola': Siwet Tomar Claims Actor Apologised Over 'Jauhar' Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siwet Tomar addressed backlash for talking to Swara Bhasker.

Swara Bhasker apologized for past remarks, Siwet Tomar claimed.

Swara allegedly expressed regret for Jauhar depiction in a film.

She respected Rajput queens, not the film's Jauhar portrayal.

Reality show Rise and Fall 2 contestant Siwet Tomar has addressed the backlash that he faced after speaking to actor Swara Bhasker. Siwet , who was removed from the show following a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla, said Swara had apologised to him over the remarks that had upset members of the Rajput community.

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Siwet Tomar Says Swara Bhasker Apologised

Siwet shared a video explaining why he spoke to Swara despite the controversy surrounding her comments. He said the conversation was edited and claimed the discussion about Jauhar could not be shown on the show.

He said, “Jaat bhaiyon ko ye baat buri lagi hai ki maine Swara Bhasker se baat kaise kar li. Main uske saath nahi hoon. Swara ne sorry bola tha. Main video daal dunga. Edit hua hai kyunki Jauhar ki baat wahan nahi kar sakte. Agar sorry nahi bola hoga na, toh beech road mein khada hounga, tum log jo chahein kar lena. Ye meri zubaan hai. Main zubaan de chuka hoon ki main us aurat se baat hi nahi karunga agar woh sorry nahi bolegi. Pehli baat, show kar raha hoon kya?”

He also described what he said was discussed between the two during their interaction.

He claimed that Bhasker told him, "I want to apologise to the entire Rajput community.”

Tomar reiterated his claim in his statement, saying, "Swara Bhasker ne sorry bola tha. Abhi bhi bol raha hu, jis din woh bahar aaegi, video daal dunga uske saath, usne sorry bola tha. Woh edit hua hai kyuki jauhar ki baatein hum waha nahi kar sakte."

Siwet Tomar Shares Details Of Their Conversation

According to Siwet, Swara Bhasker told him that she had concerns about how the subject was presented in the film and said she respected Rajput queens and women.

According to Siwet, Swara said, "Mai woh director, jisne woh movie banayi, usne jis tarah se dikhaya mujhe usse problem thi. Usne unn raniyon ka dard kyu nahi dikhaya? Usne kyu nahi dikhaya ki kitna auraton ne saha hai?"

Tomar said he responded by asking her to apologise if she wanted to clarify her position to the Rajput community.

He said, "Aapka jo bhi point of view hai, woh mai yaha clear nahi kar sakta. Lekin aap sirf ek sorry bol sakte ho agar mere pure samaaj se toh bahut acchi baat hogi."

Tomar further claimed that their conversation lasted around two hours and that Bhasker apologised four times.

He said, "Usne mujhe chaar baar sorry bola hai, lekin kabhi nahi dala. 2 ghante mai uss aurat ne mujhe bola ki woh 4 baar sorry bolne ke liye ready hai."

He added, "Jab woh bahar aaegi, phir live karunga, bagal mai baithakar sorry bulwaunga."

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What Had Swara Bhasker Said About 'Jauhar'?

The controversy surrounding Bhasker dates back to a widely circulated video from an event in which she discussed the climax of Padmaavat. The sequence depicts hundreds of women committing jauhar through self-immolation.

While discussing the scene, Bhasker questioned the message such a portrayal could send to women who have survived sexual violence.

She said, "I'm watching this, and it shows all these 800 women committing jauhar, which is the story. Watching it, I was thinking that 'God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward. That I didn't kill myself to save my 'honour'."

Her remarks focused on how the depiction of jauhar might be perceived by women and survivors of sexual violence.

Bhasker later shared another video on social media to clarify her comments. Explaining what she meant, the actor said, "Maine kaha tha, jab mai climax dekh rahi thi, mujhe laga, bhagwaan na kare agar mai ek balatkaar pidita hoti, mai kayar mehsoos karti ki maine apni jaan nahi li. Yani mai aisa mehsoos karti ki mai balatkaar ke baad zinda bach gayi toh mai kayar thi."