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English NewsEntertainmentOTTShehzad Poonawalla Wins 'Rise And Fall 2', Donates Rs 35 Lakh Prize Money To Bihar, Assam CM Fund

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins 'Rise And Fall 2', Donates Rs 35 Lakh Prize Money To Bihar, Assam CM Fund

Shehzad Poonawalla has won Rise And Fall Season 2, taking home the trophy and Rs 35 lakh. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati are the runners-up.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehzad Poonawalla won Amazon Prime Video's Rise And Fall 2.
  • He secured the winner's trophy and Rs 35 lakh prize money.
  • Poonawalla will donate the prize money for Bihar-Assam flood relief.
  • Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati finished first, second runners-up.

Shehzad Poonawalla has emerged as the winner of Amazon Prime Video's reality show Rise And Fall 2, taking home the trophy and a prize of Rs 35 lakh. After weeks of intense tasks, shifting alliances, arguments and unexpected friendships, the season concluded with a grand finale that brought the finalists together for one last showdown. Poonawalla also announced that he would donate his entire prize money towards relief efforts for people affected by floods in Bihar and Assam.

ALSO READ: ‘BJP Made Shehzad Poonawalla Winner’: Tej Pratap Yadav Says Gautam Gulati Deserved ‘Rise And Fall 2’ Trophy

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins 'Rise And Fall 2'

The grand finale opened with a power-packed performance before host Virender Sehwag welcomed the six finalists to the stage. Former contestants also returned for the occasion, making a stylish appearance to cheer on the contenders.

The excitement peaked when Sehwag unveiled the Rise And Fall 2 trophy, with the prize money of approximately Rs 35 lakh adding to the stakes. After the final moments of the competition, Poonawalla was declared the winner.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati secured the second runner-up position. Swara Bhasker, a close friend of Poonawalla, ended her journey in fourth place. Karan Patel finished fifth.

ALSO READ: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend YS Anil Reddy's Daughter's Chennai Wedding Reception

Shehzad To Donate Rs 35 Lakh To Flood Relief Efforts

Along with the trophy, Poonawalla received Rs 35 lakh as prize money. However, he revealed that he plans to donate the amount to support relief work for people affected by floods in Bihar and Assam.

Speaking about his victory, he said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy, from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."

The winner's journey through the show's Tower and Basement phases tested his ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Poonawalla said the experience had pushed him to keep going despite setbacks, making the victory especially meaningful.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Amazon Prime Video's reality show Rise And Fall 2?

Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner of Rise And Fall 2. He took home the trophy and a prize of Rs 35 lakh.

How much prize money did Shehzad Poonawalla receive?

Shehzad Poonawalla received Rs 35 lakh as prize money for winning Rise And Fall 2. This was approximately the prize money stated.

What will Shehzad Poonawalla do with his prize money?

Shehzad Poonawalla announced that he would donate his entire prize money towards relief efforts for people affected by floods in Bihar and Assam.

Who were the runners-up in Rise And Fall 2?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati secured the second runner-up position. Swara Bhasker finished fourth.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Gautam Gulati Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Rise And Fall 2 Rise And Fall 2 Winner
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