Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan confronted ScoutOP regarding his demeaning remarks.

Scout recounted Love's care; Gullu mocked her intimate actions.

Salman condemned Scout's remarks as character shaming Love.

Salman Khan confronted ScoutOP over his remarks about Loev Gill during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host took issue with a late-night conversation between Scout and Gullu that recently went viral, with several viewers criticising the duo for making demeaning and inappropriate comments about Love. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned Scout's conduct and accused him of damaging her reputation.

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Salman Khan Calls Out ScoutOP For 'Character Shaming' Love Gill

Reacting to the viral clip, Salman asked Scout, "Scout, bhai-behen ke rishte ka matlab pata hai aapko? Jab maine ye dekha, I was shocked." [Scout, do you understand the meaning of brother and sister bond? When I saw this, I was shocked.]

He went on to describe the remarks as character assassination, saying, "Isko character shaming bolte hain." [This is called character shaming.]

Scout attempted to defend himself, replying, "Sir, aisa bilkul nahi hai." [Sir, it's not like that at all.]

However, Salman firmly disagreed and raised his voice, telling him, "Aisa hi hai. [It is like that] You have destroyed Love's reputation."

When Scout continued to challenge the accusation, Salman reminded him that the conversation was between him and Gullu, not something he had said himself. He said, "Aree ye maine kiya hai kya Scout? [Have I done this Scout?] Is this the conversation that I have had? You and Gullu have had this conversation. That girl has affected you so much that you've lost the plot."

Salman then expressed his frustration over having to raise his voice to make his point, adding, "Awaaz unchi karke maine baat ki hai abhi tak? Agar iss waqt nahi karta, dhikkar hai mujh par." [Have I raised my voice while speaking to you until now? If I don't do it even now, shame on me!]

#ScoutOP ki baaton ne Salman ka patience test kar diya! Catch #BiggBoss20’s #WeekendKaVaar today at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/ohvr86fChg — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 28, 2026

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What Did Scout And Gullu Say About Love Gill?

The controversy began after a clip showed ScoutOP and Gullu discussing Love Gill late at night. During the exchange, Scout expressed anger over the time he felt he had invested in their relationship.

He said, "Gussa ek insaan par bahut zyada aa raha hai, maine kitna time kharab kiya hai." [I'm extremely angry with one person. I've wasted so much of my time.]

Scout then recalled how Love had taken care of his daily needs, including making sure he ate on time and applying oil to his hair. He said, "Ye make sure karti thi ki mai time par khana khaun, mere sar tel woh roz lagati thi." [She would make sure I ate my meals on time. She would oil my hair every single day.]

Gullu added a mocking remark about the extent of her care, saying, "Chaddi tak dhoyi hai." [She has washed your underwear as well.]

Scout continued with comments about Love's behaviour, saying, "Woh bistar hub ban rakha tha. Aise 30 second tak dekhe jaa rahi hai. Alag hi ghoda daud raha hai apne andar ka." [She had turned it into a bed hub. She kept staring for 30 seconds. Her mind was clearly running wild with all sorts of thoughts.]

He also spoke about how he believed he had treated Love affectionately despite her raising her voice at him. Recalling those interactions, he said, "Isko pyaar se rakh raha hun, ye mujh par chilla rahi hai, aur mai sunn raha hun. Aisa auda maine kya sochkar diya tha?" [I'm treating her with love and affection, yet she's shouting at me, and I'm just listening. What was I thinking when I gave her such authority over me?]

Scout explained how angry he had been at the time, recalling why he decided to cut his hair. He said, "Mujhe gussa kis peak par hoga soch, khud ka baal kaat dun ki gussa tham jaye." [Imagine how angry I must be, I'm so furious that I feel like cutting my own hair just to calm myself down.]

He later summed up the experience by adding, "Trauma de diya, trauma." [She gave me trauma.]