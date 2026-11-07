Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 20 hit 100 crore watch-time hours.

Fastest season reaching milestone in under sixty days.

Host Salman Khan celebrated, crediting audience for success.

Viewership remained strong despite initial season criticism.

Bigg Boss 20 has achieved a major milestone, becoming the fastest season in the franchise’s history to cross 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar. The reality show reached the mark in less than 60 days since its premiere, reflecting strong audience engagement across the platform. Host Salman Khan also celebrated the achievement and thanked viewers for their continued support. Meanwhile, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo begins with Salman singing a song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, before highlighting the show's record-breaking viewership and celebrating its growing popularity among audiences.

Bigg Boss 20 Record

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 crossed 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in under 60 days, making it the fastest season in the franchise's history to achieve the milestone. The season premiered on September 6, 2026, and also recorded the biggest opening day ever for a reality show on the streaming platform.

The latest achievement comes despite the season initially receiving criticism from some viewers, with some even describing it as one of the show's more boring editions. However, its digital viewership and audience participation figures indicate strong engagement.

Salman Khan celebrates a BIG MILESTONE on the Weekend Ka Vaar set! ❤️🔥 As Bigg Boss 20 crosses a whopping 100 CRORE WATCH-TIME HOURS on JioHotstar, Salman Khan joins the celebrations! 20 years of Bigg Boss in India, and the audience's love continues to break records. https://t.co/snKPpBfldX — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 6, 2026

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Salman Sings Maatrubhumi Song

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo opens with Salman Khan singing a song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The promotional video then highlights the major achievement of Bigg Boss 20, as the season crosses 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar. Salman is also seen celebrating the milestone on the show's sets. The achievement comes as the franchise completes 20 years in India, marking another significant moment in its television and digital journey.

Salman Reacts To Success

Reacting to the milestone, Salman credited the audience for the show's continued popularity. He said, “Bigg Boss ka asli game sirf ghar ke andar nahi, ghar ke bahar bhi chalta hai, jahaan audience har moment se judi rehti hai.” (The real game of Bigg Boss does not happen only inside the house; it also unfolds outside, where the audience stays connected to every moment.)

He further said that crossing 100 crore watch-time hours reflected the love and connection viewers share with the show. Salman added that every season brings something new, but the excitement and enthusiasm of the audience remain constant. He also thanked viewers for making the milestone possible, saying that the achievement belonged to them.

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Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams round the clock on JioHotstar. The season is produced by Endemol Shine India, while the format is owned by Banijay Entertainment. With nearly half the season still remaining when the milestone was announced, the show's record-breaking digital performance has added another achievement to the franchise's 20-year journey in India.