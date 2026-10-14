Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan discussed fatherhood desire on Koffee With Karan.

He previously considered surrogacy, facing legal obstacles in India.

The actor still hopes to become a father soon.

Salman Khan has opened up about his desire to have children, revealing that becoming a father remains something he would like to experience. During his appearance on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor discussed fatherhood with host Karan Johar, revisiting a subject he has spoken about publicly in the past.

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Salman Khan Opens Up About Becoming A Father At 60

According to a report by Variety India, Karan Johar asked Salman about his close relationship with his nieces and nephews and whether he had ever felt the absence of having children of his own.

Salman agreed that he had thought about it and made it clear that he would still like to experience parenthood at some point in his life.

This isn't the first time the actor has discussed becoming a father. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in 2023, Salman revealed that he had considered having a child but encountered legal obstacles that prevented him from pursuing his plans.

Salman Khan Discusses Surrogacy And His Plans For Children

During the earlier interview, Salman spoke about the arrangements he had considered and the legal restrictions surrounding them.

"I had made some plans. These plans were not for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. But according to Indian laws, this is not possible. Now let's see what can be done."

Referring to Karan Johar, who became the father of twins through surrogacy, Salman added, "I was also trying to do the same. But maybe the law has changed, so let's see."

The actor also reflected on his affection for children and the time he could spend with them as they grew up. Acknowledging that having a child also involves the question of having a wife, he spoke about the possibility of fatherhood in the coming years.

"If I have children in the next 4-5 years, I will still have the next 20-25 years to play with them."

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When Will Koffee With 'Karan Season 9' Stream?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14 at 7 pm exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes will stream every Wednesday at 7 pm.