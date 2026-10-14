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English NewsEntertainmentOTTSalman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Salman Khan discusses his desire to have children at 60, recalls his earlier plans for fatherhood and speaks about surrogacy on Koffee With Karan 9.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan discussed fatherhood desire on Koffee With Karan.
  • He previously considered surrogacy, facing legal obstacles in India.
  • The actor still hopes to become a father soon.

Salman Khan has opened up about his desire to have children, revealing that becoming a father remains something he would like to experience. During his appearance on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor discussed fatherhood with host Karan Johar, revisiting a subject he has spoken about publicly in the past.

ALSO READ: 'Shehzad Didn't Ditch Me For A Girl': Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jibe, Calls Him 'Nikamma’

Salman Khan Opens Up About Becoming A Father At 60

According to a report by Variety India, Karan Johar asked Salman about his close relationship with his nieces and nephews and whether he had ever felt the absence of having children of his own.

Salman agreed that he had thought about it and made it clear that he would still like to experience parenthood at some point in his life.

This isn't the first time the actor has discussed becoming a father. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in 2023, Salman revealed that he had considered having a child but encountered legal obstacles that prevented him from pursuing his plans.

Salman Khan Discusses Surrogacy And His Plans For Children

During the earlier interview, Salman spoke about the arrangements he had considered and the legal restrictions surrounding them.

"I had made some plans. These plans were not for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. But according to Indian laws, this is not possible. Now let's see what can be done."

Referring to Karan Johar, who became the father of twins through surrogacy, Salman added, "I was also trying to do the same. But maybe the law has changed, so let's see."

The actor also reflected on his affection for children and the time he could spend with them as they grew up. Acknowledging that having a child also involves the question of having a wife, he spoke about the possibility of fatherhood in the coming years.

"If I have children in the next 4-5 years, I will still have the next 20-25 years to play with them."

ALSO READ: Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’

When Will Koffee With 'Karan Season 9' Stream?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14 at 7 pm exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes will stream every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Salman Khan discuss on Koffee With Karan Season 9?

Salman Khan discussed his desire to become a father during his appearance on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. He reaffirmed that fatherhood is something he would still like to experience.

Has Salman Khan tried to become a father previously?

Yes, Salman revealed in an earlier interview on Aap Ki Adalat that he had considered having a child, even attempting surrogacy. However, he encountered legal obstacles preventing him from pursuing his plans.

Does Salman Khan have a timeline for when he hopes to become a father?

Yes, he reflected on having children in the coming years. He mentioned that if he has children in the next 4-5 years, he would still have 20-25 years to play with them.

When and where will Koffee With Karan Season 9 stream?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14 at 7 pm exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes of the show will stream every Wednesday at 7 pm.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Salman Khan Koffee With Karan 9
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