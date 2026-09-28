India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTSalman Khan Slams AI Deepfakes On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says ‘Those Kinds Of People Should Be Put Behind Bars’

Salman Khan Slams AI Deepfakes On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says ‘Those Kinds Of People Should Be Put Behind Bars’

Salman Khan criticised creators of fake AI videos on Bigg Boss 20 and called for strict action, legal measures and stronger social media regulation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan raised concerns about growing AI misuse and fake videos.
  • He called for strict action and stronger social media regulation.
  • Actor Fatima Shaikh praised Salman for addressing crucial societal issues.

Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to raise concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. The spoke out about AI-generated fake videos and manipulated voices involving public figures. He called for strict action against people who knowingly create such material and urged stronger regulation of social media.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Calls Out 'Parody Account' Impersonating Him, Says It's Causing 'Negativity'; Profile Owner Reacts

Salman Khan Raises Concern Over Fake AI Videos

Speaking to the Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Salman Khan talked about how artificial intelligence can be used to manipulate a person's voice and create videos that make it appear as though they said or did something they never actually did.

“Kisi ne aapki AI voice leke dub karke kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hai yeh. Bohot saare logon ke and even I am there in AI video," the actor said.

He went further to mention hoew such content can easily be mistaken for genuine footage.

He said, “Toh chalo some people jinko pata nahi ke yeh AI hai, vo post kar denge yeh Salman Khan vaha pe tha. But jinko yeh baat pata hai, jinho ne yeh video banaya hai, what kind of people are they? Now those kind of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ekad do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi.”

Salman also called for a law to address the misuse of AI and stronger controls on social media platforms.

“There has to be a censorship on social media. And I am going to take this up very seriously," he said.

Salman Khan Talks About Online Trolling And Paparazzi Conduct

Salman's comments on AI came after he had addressed online trolling and the treatment of actors in the previous Bigg Boss 20 episode. He had spoken about remarks targeting actors' appearances and also criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate photographs of female actors.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who appeared on the show with Raghubir Yadav and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to promote their JioHotstar series Hunkkaar, praised Salman for speaking out on such issues.

Fatima said, “Jis tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it’s a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe."

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case

Isha Rikhi Eliminated From Bigg Boss 20

The episode also featured the latest eviction from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Isha Rikhi and Yung DSA were nominated for elimination, with Isha receiving fewer votes and subsequently leaving the show.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Salman Khan discuss on the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode?

Salman Khan raised serious concerns about the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the problem of AI-generated fake videos and manipulated voices of public figures.

How did Salman Khan describe the misuse of AI?

He explained that AI can manipulate voices and create videos, falsely showing people saying or doing things they never did. This content can easily be mistaken for genuine footage.

What actions did Salman Khan propose to combat AI misuse?

Salman called for strict action against those who create fake AI content, including imprisonment. He also urged for stronger regulation and censorship on social media platforms to control such material.

What other social issues has Salman Khan addressed on Bigg Boss 20?

In a previous episode, Salman addressed online trolling targeting actors' appearances. He also criticized paparazzi for taking inappropriate photographs of female actors.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Deepfakes Bigg Boss 20 Salman Khan AI Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversies On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'Anand Lijiye'
Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversies On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'Anand Lijiye'
OTT
Kaira Anu Opens Up About Breakup With Gullu On 'Rise And Fall 2', Claims She Was 'Betrayed'
Kaira Anu Opens Up About Breakup With Gullu On 'Rise And Fall 2', Claims She Was 'Betrayed'
OTT
Shehzad Poonawalla Clashes With Swara Bhasker On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Apne Husband Ko Jita Dijiye'
Shehzad Poonawalla Clashes With Swara Bhasker On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Apne Husband Ko Jita Dijiye'
OTT
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Opens Up About Parents' Divorce; Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA Clash
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Opens Up About Parents' Divorce; Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget