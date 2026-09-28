Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan raised concerns about growing AI misuse and fake videos.

He called for strict action and stronger social media regulation.

Actor Fatima Shaikh praised Salman for addressing crucial societal issues.

Salman Khan used the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to raise concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. The spoke out about AI-generated fake videos and manipulated voices involving public figures. He called for strict action against people who knowingly create such material and urged stronger regulation of social media.

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Salman Khan Raises Concern Over Fake AI Videos

Speaking to the Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Salman Khan talked about how artificial intelligence can be used to manipulate a person's voice and create videos that make it appear as though they said or did something they never actually did.

“Kisi ne aapki AI voice leke dub karke kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hai yeh. Bohot saare logon ke and even I am there in AI video," the actor said.

He went further to mention hoew such content can easily be mistaken for genuine footage.

He said, “Toh chalo some people jinko pata nahi ke yeh AI hai, vo post kar denge yeh Salman Khan vaha pe tha. But jinko yeh baat pata hai, jinho ne yeh video banaya hai, what kind of people are they? Now those kind of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ekad do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi.”

#SalmanKhan :- "People misuse AI to create fake videos. People who spread hatred using fake AI videos should be behind bars. There should be censorship on social media and I'm going to take this up very seriously" #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/jVC7yQ8xKO — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2026

Salman also called for a law to address the misuse of AI and stronger controls on social media platforms.

“There has to be a censorship on social media. And I am going to take this up very seriously," he said.

Salman Khan Talks About Online Trolling And Paparazzi Conduct

Salman's comments on AI came after he had addressed online trolling and the treatment of actors in the previous Bigg Boss 20 episode. He had spoken about remarks targeting actors' appearances and also criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate photographs of female actors.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who appeared on the show with Raghubir Yadav and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to promote their JioHotstar series Hunkkaar, praised Salman for speaking out on such issues.

Fatima said, “Jis tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it’s a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe."

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Isha Rikhi Eliminated From Bigg Boss 20

The episode also featured the latest eviction from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Isha Rikhi and Yung DSA were nominated for elimination, with Isha receiving fewer votes and subsequently leaving the show.