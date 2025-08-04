Saare Jahan Se Accha Trailer: A RAW Agent, A Global Threat, And A Silent War Powered By Fear

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' trailer: Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming espionage drama 'Saare Jahan Se Accha', a high-tension thriller set against the volatile political backdrop of the 1970s. The series plunges viewers into a nerve-wracking cat-and-mouse game between India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI, promising a gripping ride packed with mind games, strategy, and patriotism.

Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer

At the heart of the story is Vishnu Shankar, a R&AW operative played by Pratik Gandhi, who is dispatched on a covert mission deep inside Pakistan. With nuclear tensions looming and every move holding global consequences, Vishnu must navigate an intricate web of deception to stop a looming crisis.

Opposing him is Murtaza Mallik, portrayed by Sunny Hinduja, a razor-sharp ISI officer whose loyalty to his nation mirrors Vishnu’s own. Their face-off isn’t one of brute force but of psychological warfare—each constantly trying to stay one step ahead of the other.

Pratik Gandhi on his role in the series

Speaking about stepping into the role of Vishnu, Pratik Gandhi shared, “There’s no room for error in Vishnu’s world. Every move is calculated, every emotion buried. What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India. I’m thrilled audiences can finally step into that world with this trailer.”

Sunny Hinduja talks about the series

Sunny Hinduja, describing the complex nature of his character, said, “This isn’t a black-and-white conflict. My character Murtaza is highly disciplined & dangerous, and his only mission is to serve his nation just like Vishnu. Our face-off is less about brute strength and more about who can stay a step ahead. It’s as personal as it is strategic.”

Helmed by creator Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' also features a stellar ensemble cast including Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 13, just ahead of Independence Day.