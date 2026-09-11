Virendra Sehwag Is The New Host Of 'Rise And Fall' Season 2, Replaces Ashneer Grover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former cricketer Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host.

Sehwag debuts as streaming host, linking unpredictability to cricket.

Contestants occupy penthouse or basement; positions are not permanent.

Money, strategy, alliances constantly shift power dynamics in game.

Rise & Fall is returning for a second season, but the reality show's hosting chair has a new occupant. After Ashneer Grover fronted the first season, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been announced as the host of Season 2. Prime Video released the first glimpse of the upcoming season on Friday, giving viewers a look at Sehwag's new role on the show.

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Virender Sehwag Steps Into Reality TV Hosting

The newly released promo introduces Sehwag as he gives his own playful take on life's constant highs and lows before entering the unpredictable world of Rise & Fall Season 2. Drawing from his cricketing experience, he talks about how quickly circumstances can change and how a single mistake can affect the outcome.

For Sehwag, the streaming reality show also marks his debut as a host on a streaming service. Talking to IANS, he said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”

About 'Rise & Fall'

The show's format revolves around two sharply contrasting spaces: a penthouse and a basement. Fifteen celebrities compete after being divided into two groups, the Rulers and the Workers.

The Rulers get the privileges of the penthouse, while the Workers face life in the basement. However, the positions aren't permanently secured. Decisions, alliances and strategies can change the balance of power as the game moves forward.

Money and influence remain key parts of the competition, forcing contestants to weigh their choices carefully. Rivalries can emerge, alliances can shift and unexpected challenges can change the course of the game.

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Who Won 'Rise & Fall' Season 1?

The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani. The show was produced by Banijay Asia and is based on a format originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.