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English NewsEntertainmentOTTVirendra Sehwag Is The New Host Of 'Rise And Fall' Season 2, Replaces Ashneer Grover

Virendra Sehwag Is The New Host Of 'Rise And Fall' Season 2, Replaces Ashneer Grover

Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as the host of Rise & Fall Season 2. Prime Video has released the first promo for the reality show's new season.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former cricketer Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host.
  • Sehwag debuts as streaming host, linking unpredictability to cricket.
  • Contestants occupy penthouse or basement; positions are not permanent.
  • Money, strategy, alliances constantly shift power dynamics in game.

Rise & Fall is returning for a second season, but the reality show's hosting chair has a new occupant. After Ashneer Grover fronted the first season, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been announced as the host of Season 2. Prime Video released the first glimpse of the upcoming season on Friday, giving viewers a look at Sehwag's new role on the show.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down Watching Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘SidNaaz’ Moments On Bigg Boss 20

Virender Sehwag Steps Into Reality TV Hosting

The newly released promo introduces Sehwag as he gives his own playful take on life's constant highs and lows before entering the unpredictable world of Rise & Fall Season 2. Drawing from his cricketing experience, he talks about how quickly circumstances can change and how a single mistake can affect the outcome.

For Sehwag, the streaming reality show also marks his debut as a host on a streaming service. Talking to IANS, he said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”

About 'Rise & Fall'

The show's format revolves around two sharply contrasting spaces: a penthouse and a basement. Fifteen celebrities compete after being divided into two groups, the Rulers and the Workers.

The Rulers get the privileges of the penthouse, while the Workers face life in the basement. However, the positions aren't permanently secured. Decisions, alliances and strategies can change the balance of power as the game moves forward.

Money and influence remain key parts of the competition, forcing contestants to weigh their choices carefully. Rivalries can emerge, alliances can shift and unexpected challenges can change the course of the game.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Becomes Official Song: WATCH

Who Won 'Rise & Fall' Season 1?

The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani. The show was produced by Banijay Asia and is based on a format originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new host for Season 2 of Rise & Fall?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been announced as the host for Rise & Fall Season 2. He takes over from Ashneer Grover, who hosted the first season.

What is the basic format of the 'Rise & Fall' show?

Fifteen celebrities compete, divided into Rulers (penthouse) and Workers (basement). Positions are not permanent, with power shifting based on decisions, alliances, and strategies.

Who won the first season of 'Rise & Fall'?

The first season of Rise & Fall was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani. The show was produced by Banijay Asia.

What excites Virender Sehwag about hosting the show?

Sehwag is excited by the show's unpredictability, comparing it to cricket where circumstances can change quickly. He enjoys the strategic challenge of knowing when to attack or defend.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virender Sehwag Ashneer Grover Rise And Fall Rise & Fall Season 2
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