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English NewsEntertainmentOTTSwara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Join Virendra Sehwag's 'Rise And Fall Season 2'

Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Join Virendra Sehwag's 'Rise And Fall Season 2'

Rise & Fall Season 2 introduces its first four contestants, including Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel and Shehzad Poonawalla.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virender Sehwag hosts Prime Video's returning Rise & Fall.
  • Swara Bhasker, Priyanka, Karan, Shehzad are initial contestants.
  • Contestants navigate power shifts between Rulers and Workers.

After the show made headlines with its first season, Prime Video's reality show Rise & Fall is returning with a second season. This time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag takes over hosting duties from Ashneer Grover. The makers have now lifted the curtain on the first four names from the 15-contestant line-up, setting up another season centred on power, strategy and shifting positions.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's 'Khatam Kardo' Call To YouTube Gaming Community For Arishfa Khan Sparks Backlash

Virendra Sehwag Reveals First Four Contestants 

A new promo has confirmed actors Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel, along with political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla, as the first four contestants of Rise & Fall Season 2. The remaining 11 names are yet to be revealed.

The four contestants are seen taking potshots at one another in the promo, each bringing their own personality and approach to the competition. With the show's power dynamics once again at the centre, their introduction hints at the drama that could unfold once the game gets underway.

ALSO READ: ‘Nepotism, Favouritism Were There’: Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection; Says PM Modi Changed System

What Is The Format Of 'Rise And Fall' Season 2

Rise & Fall is based on a British format created by Studio Lambert. Its game revolves around two groups, Rulers and Workers, whose positions can change as the competition progresses.

The Rulers stay in a luxurious penthouse and have the authority to make important decisions, while the Workers live in the basement and complete tasks to generate money for the prize pot. As the contestants make choices and navigate the competition, the balance of power can shift.

The first season ended with Arjun Bijlani winning the title. He began his journey as a Worker before moving up the ranks and becoming a Ruler. Aarush Bhola finished as the first runner-up, while Arbaz Patel was the second runner-up.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is hosting Rise & Fall Season 2?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is taking over the hosting duties for Rise & Fall Season 2. He replaces Ashneer Grover from the first season.

Who are the first four contestants revealed for Rise & Fall Season 2?

The first four contestants are actors Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Karan Patel, along with political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla. These names are part of a 15-contestant lineup.

What is the format of the reality show Rise & Fall?

The show is based on a British format where contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Rulers make decisions from a penthouse, while Workers complete tasks in the basement to earn money, with positions shifting.

Who won the first season of Rise & Fall?

Arjun Bijlani won the title of the first season of Rise & Fall. He started as a Worker before rising to become a Ruler.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Patel Shehzad Poonawalla Swara Bhasker Virender Sehwag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Rise & Fall Season 2 Rise & Fall 2 Rise & Fall Contestants
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