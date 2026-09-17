Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Join Virendra Sehwag's 'Rise And Fall Season 2'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virender Sehwag hosts Prime Video's returning Rise & Fall.

Swara Bhasker, Priyanka, Karan, Shehzad are initial contestants.

Contestants navigate power shifts between Rulers and Workers.

After the show made headlines with its first season, Prime Video's reality show Rise & Fall is returning with a second season. This time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag takes over hosting duties from Ashneer Grover. The makers have now lifted the curtain on the first four names from the 15-contestant line-up, setting up another season centred on power, strategy and shifting positions.

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Virendra Sehwag Reveals First Four Contestants

A new promo has confirmed actors Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel, along with political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla, as the first four contestants of Rise & Fall Season 2. The remaining 11 names are yet to be revealed.

The four contestants are seen taking potshots at one another in the promo, each bringing their own personality and approach to the competition. With the show's power dynamics once again at the centre, their introduction hints at the drama that could unfold once the game gets underway.

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What Is The Format Of 'Rise And Fall' Season 2

Rise & Fall is based on a British format created by Studio Lambert. Its game revolves around two groups, Rulers and Workers, whose positions can change as the competition progresses.

The Rulers stay in a luxurious penthouse and have the authority to make important decisions, while the Workers live in the basement and complete tasks to generate money for the prize pot. As the contestants make choices and navigate the competition, the balance of power can shift.

The first season ended with Arjun Bijlani winning the title. He began his journey as a Worker before moving up the ranks and becoming a Ruler. Aarush Bhola finished as the first runner-up, while Arbaz Patel was the second runner-up.