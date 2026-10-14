Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad saved Irina on show, sparking 'woman's influence' claims.

Tehseen denied Shehzad ditched him for a girl; slammed Tej.

Shehzad strongly objected to Tej's 'woman's influence' accusation.

Tehseen Poonawalla has responded to the controversy surrounding Rise & Fall 2 contestant Shehzad Poonawalla after Tej Pratap Yadav suggested that a woman was behind the latter’s decision to save Irina Rudakova over Gautam Gulati and Raj Grover. Tehseen clarified that although he and Shehzad have had major differences, the political commentator never ditched him for a woman. He also took a swipe at Tej, calling him 'flop' and 'nikamma'.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu's Team Calls Nakul Dhull A 'Goon'; Demands Eviction After Physical Altercation

Tehseen Poonawalla Denies Shehzad Ditched Him For A Girl

Addressing the remarks circulating online, Tehseen took to social media to reject the suggestion that a woman had come between him and Shehzad.

"Shehzad and I have our differences, major ones but there was no girl is Shehzad's life for which he ditched me ! That's not true..."

He also criticised Tej Pratap, referring to him as a "nikama" nepo kid and claiming that he had failed to make an impact on the show, while Shehzad was driving the narrative. Tehseen added that Tej was also a flop in Bihar.

Shehzad and I have our differences, major ones but there was no girl is Shehzad's life for which he ditched me ! That's not true .. As for the useless " nikama" nepo kid you mention, he was a flop in the show as Shehzad is running the show. He is also a flop in Bihar . — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 13, 2026

What Started The Controversy?

The controversy stems from an episode of Rise and Fall 2 in which Shehzad chose to save Irina Rudakova while sending Gautam Gulati and Raj Grover to the basement. His decision triggered a heated exchange among the contestants, with Gautam accusing him of being jealous, insecure and manipulative.

Raj also questioned Shehzad's choice, saying, "Ladki aur bhai me kisko choose karta aadmi? Ladki ko."

The argument escalated when Tej suggested that Shehzad's decision had been influenced by a woman, remarking, "ladies ke chakkar me pad gaya hai."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation

Tej Pratap's 'Ladki Ke Chakkar' Remark Sparks Tension

Shehzad visibly lost his temper when Tej accused him for saving Irina only because she is a girl.

He pushed Tej and objected to the insinuation, saying, "Chup, ye mat bolo yaar. Bakwaas mat karo yaar Tej bhai. Please ye mat bolo ladki ke chakkar mai yaar. Kya bol rahe ho yaar aap?"

Gautam laughed during the exchange, while Tej took offence at Shehzad's reaction and warned him against speaking disrespectfully.

Tej said, "Tum humse batameei karoge? Humse batameezi mat karo hum bata de rahe hain."

Tej further threatened to involve the production team, saying, "Tum aise baat nahi kar sakte, ye cheez mai tolerate nahi karunga. Production ko mai bulaunga."

When Shehzad again questioned the insinuation, asking, "Ladki ka chakkar kya bol rahe ho yaar?", Tej responded, "Toh bhai ko chodh diye na."