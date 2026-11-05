Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Finale features comedian roasts, musical acts, and elimination twist.

The intense battle inside the high-stakes Tower is finally drawing to a close as the reality series Rise and Fall 2 enters its much-awaited grand finale week. Following a series of dramatic twists, tactical alliances, and a crucial stage where the basement was finally locked down, the Virender Sehwag-hosted reality show has officially confirmed its top six finalists. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Niharika Tiwari have successfully survived the ultimate power struggle and are now inches away from the coveted title. Adding to the excitement, the makers have dropped a star-studded finale promo, promising an edge-of-the-seat conclusion.

Star-Studded Performances And The Trophy Reveal

The grand finale promises to be an electrifying visual spectacle. The newly released promo kicks off with a bang as the top six finalists take centre stage, delivering a high-octane collective dance performance set to the viral title track from the movie Dhurandhar.

Following the power-packed opening act, host Virender Sehwag officially welcomes the six contenders to the finale stage. In true grand finale fashion, the celebration is amplified by the presence of all the previously evicted contestants of the season, who make a stylish comeback to cheer for the finalists. Amid rising anticipation, Sehwag finally unveils the gleaming Rise and Fall 2 trophy, officially raising the stakes for the approximately Rs 35 lakh prize pot.

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Harsh Gujral's Roasts And JP Yadav's Musical Act

The tense atmosphere soon makes way for roaring laughter with the arrival of popular stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral. Sehwag warmly welcomes Gujral to the finale stage, setting off a wave of unrestrained humour. Known for his quick wit, Harsh leaves everyone in splits by cheekily roasting Sehwag, joking about how the cricket icon aggressively 'knocked out' last season’s host to claim the anchoring duties.

Harsh does not stop there; he also turns his satirical gaze toward the season's most heated rivalries, poking fun at the infamous Hindi versus English linguistic clashes between finalist Gautam Gulati and evicted contestant Manish Kashyap. Adding a unique musical touch to the celebrations, folk artist JP Yadav makes a special appearance. The promo shows him beautifully playing the melodious notes of 'Madhuban Mein Kanhaiya Kisi Gopi Se Mile' on his flute.

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The Tense Pyramid Twist

However, the celebratory vibe quickly pivots back to sheer suspense as the show nears its decisive climax. The promo transitions to a highly tense visual where six individual pyramids are placed on the stage, each bearing the name of one of the six finalists. Facing their namesakes, the finalists look visibly anxious as Sehwag takes over to initiate the final elimination process. Announcing the ultimate twist that will lead to the winner, the host's grave tone leaves the contestants in shock, and the promo strategically ends on a nerve-wracking cliffhanger.

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After weeks of navigating daily alliances, gruelling tasks, and betrayals, the top six finalists are now battling for the ultimate title and the winner's cash prize.