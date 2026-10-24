Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gautam Gulati became Ultimate Ruler in Episode 29.

His victory significantly shifts house dynamics, influencing strategies.

Niharika and Jashwanth's growing closeness became a talking point.

Jashwanth openly expressed feelings for Niharika; she smiled.

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 delivered a mix of intense competition, unexpected moments and developing relationships. While contestants battled it out for the coveted Ultimate Ruler title, Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna also caught attention with their growing bond. Episode 29 saw Gautam Gulati emerge victorious in the race for power. The result could change the dynamics inside the house, with contestants now facing a new set of challenges and shifting equations.

Gautam Gulati Becomes This Week's Ultimate Ruler

After an intense contest, Irina emerged victorious, helping Gautam Gulati secure the Ultimate Ruler title for the week. The win gives Gautam a significant advantage in the game and puts him in a position of power. His new role could influence the contestants' strategies, alliances and decisions in the coming episodes. With the competition becoming increasingly unpredictable, it remains to be seen how Gautam uses his authority and whether the other contestants manage to challenge his position.

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Niharika Tiwari And Jashwanth Bopanna's Bond Grows

Apart from the task, Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna's growing closeness also became a talking point in the episode. During their conversation, Jashwanth opened up about his feelings for Niharika and told her that he liked her. Niharika responded with a smile, making the exchange one of the lighter moments in an otherwise competitive episode.

Their interactions have added another dimension to the show's ongoing drama. As contestants navigate friendships, rivalries and personal connections, Niharika and Jashwanth's equation is likely to attract attention in the episodes ahead.

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What Lies Ahead In 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Gautam Gulati's victory has added a fresh twist to the race for power, while Niharika and Jashwanth's growing connection has brought a personal angle to the latest developments. With new challenges and changing relationships shaping the game, viewers can expect further twists as the contestants fight to strengthen their positions and remain in the competition.