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English NewsEntertainmentOTTRise And Fall 2: Gautam Gulati Wins Ultimate Ruler Title, Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Niharika Tiwari

Rise And Fall 2: Gautam Gulati Wins Ultimate Ruler Title, Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Niharika Tiwari

Gautam Gulati becomes this week's Ultimate Ruler in 'Rise And Fall 2' after a tough contest, while Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna's growing bond adds a new twist to the show.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gautam Gulati became Ultimate Ruler in Episode 29.
  • His victory significantly shifts house dynamics, influencing strategies.
  • Niharika and Jashwanth's growing closeness became a talking point.
  • Jashwanth openly expressed feelings for Niharika; she smiled.

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 delivered a mix of intense competition, unexpected moments and developing relationships. While contestants battled it out for the coveted Ultimate Ruler title, Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna also caught attention with their growing bond. Episode 29 saw Gautam Gulati emerge victorious in the race for power. The result could change the dynamics inside the house, with contestants now facing a new set of challenges and shifting equations.

Gautam Gulati Becomes This Week's Ultimate Ruler

After an intense contest, Irina emerged victorious, helping Gautam Gulati secure the Ultimate Ruler title for the week. The win gives Gautam a significant advantage in the game and puts him in a position of power. His new role could influence the contestants' strategies, alliances and decisions in the coming episodes. With the competition becoming increasingly unpredictable, it remains to be seen how Gautam uses his authority and whether the other contestants manage to challenge his position.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Rise And Fall S2 [ HERRY ] (@riseandfallx2)

Also Read: ‘I Was Hurt With Both Of You’: Karan Johar Confronts Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan On Koffee With Karan 9 | WATCH

Niharika Tiwari And Jashwanth Bopanna's Bond Grows

Apart from the task, Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna's growing closeness also became a talking point in the episode. During their conversation, Jashwanth opened up about his feelings for Niharika and told her that he liked her. Niharika responded with a smile, making the exchange one of the lighter moments in an otherwise competitive episode.

Their interactions have added another dimension to the show's ongoing drama. As contestants navigate friendships, rivalries and personal connections, Niharika and Jashwanth's equation is likely to attract attention in the episodes ahead.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ਮਾਨਸੀkush❤️🥀 (@mansikush97)

Also Read: ‘I Feel Very Sorry For Young People And The Way Their Minds Are Working' : Ratna Pathak Shah On Gen Z Romanticising The Past

What Lies Ahead In 'Rise And Fall 2'?

Gautam Gulati's victory has added a fresh twist to the race for power, while Niharika and Jashwanth's growing connection has brought a personal angle to the latest developments. With new challenges and changing relationships shaping the game, viewers can expect further twists as the contestants fight to strengthen their positions and remain in the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who became the Ultimate Ruler in Episode 29 of Rise And Fall 2?

Gautam Gulati emerged victorious as the Ultimate Ruler in Episode 29. He secured this title with assistance from Irina.

What is the significance of Gautam Gulati's win?

Gautam's victory gives him a significant advantage and a position of power. This could influence contestants' strategies and alliances in coming episodes.

What personal connection developed in the latest episode?

Niharika Tiwari and Jashwanth Bopanna's bond grew, with Jashwanth expressing his feelings for Niharika. Her response was a smile, adding a personal angle to the show.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gulati Rise And Fall 2 Niharika Tiwari Jashwanth Bopanna Ultimate Ruler
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