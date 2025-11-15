Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma & More Unite In Trailer Of Netflix’s ‘Dining With The Kapoors’

Dining with the Kapoors, a Netflix special premiering November 21st, celebrates Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, it features a Kapoor family reunion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The first trailer of the upcoming streaming special Dining with the Kapoors dropped on Saturday, offering viewers a rare, intimate glimpse into Hindi cinema’s most iconic film dynasty. Created as a tribute to the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor—son of Prithviraj Kapoor—the special brings together multiple generations of the Kapoor family under one roof.

Trailer Out for Netflix’s ‘Dining with the Kapoors’

The one-hour special showcases a remarkable family reunion featuring Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain. It promises a heartfelt celebration of legacy, togetherness, and the unmistakable Kapoor charm.

Shot in an intimate, fly-on-the-wall documentary style, the special invites viewers to sit at the table with Bollywood royalty—soaking in their banter, anecdotes, emotional reflections, and their lifelong love affair with food.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Behind the Scenes: Armaan Jain & Smriti Mundhra

Dining with the Kapoors is created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, known for her acclaimed works Indian Matchmaking, Never Have I Ever, and The Romantics.

Mundhra called the project a homecoming, saying: “Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special.”

She added that her goal was to capture the warmth and authenticity of the Kapoor household: “The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be a part of… I wanted to capture the laughter, the stories, the unfiltered moments when the performance drops away.”

She also thanked Armaan Jain and the family for letting her be a small part of their legacy.

Release Date

Dining with the Kapoors premieres on November 21 on Netflix.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
