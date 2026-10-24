Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Ranbir, Sai, Ravi promoted 'Ramayana' on KBC.

Amitabh Bachchan shared funny childhood Diwali rivalry memory.

The two-part 'Ramayana' epic releases in late 2026.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, has become a treasure trove of heartwarming and hilarious personal anecdotes. The legendary host frequently shares glimpses of his life, and a recent Diwali special promo featuring the cast of the highly anticipated film Ramayana was no different.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey recently graced the sets of KBC 18 to promote their upcoming magnum opus. Amidst the gameplay and festive celebrations, a candid conversation between Ranbir and Big B ended up stealing the spotlight.

The Neighbourhood ‘Pataka’ Rivalry

In a newly unveiled promo from the episode, Ranbir Kapoor is seen striking up a lighthearted conversation with the host. Reminiscing about the festive season, the Animal actor asked Amitabh Bachchan if he had any special childhood memories associated with Diwali. Responding without missing a beat, the screen icon shared a highly relatable memory about how he used to celebrate the festival of lights as a young boy, revealing that his biggest memory was a fierce competition with the neighbours.

"The only major memory of Diwali back then was that if a firecracker went off at a neighbour’s place, ours had to be even louder!" Big B quipped. The witty confession about engaging in an unspoken firecracker rivalry had Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey cracking up, drawing loud cheers and applause from the live studio audience.

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About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

The appearance of the trio on KBC 18 comes as anticipation mounts for director Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic retelling of the mythological epic. Mounted on a stupendous reported budget of nearly Rs 4,000 crore, the visual spectacle is slated to be one of the grandest cinematic releases in Indian history. Ranbir Kapoor headlines the film as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

The magnum opus is designed as a two-part cinematic event, with the first installment slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2026, followed by the second part planned around Diwali 2027. The Diwali special episodes featuring the Ramayana stars are scheduled to air on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:00 PM.