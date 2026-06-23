Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji film prepares for June 26 Netflix release.

The Marathi epic achieved significant box office success globally.

Riteish Deshmukh directed, starred with a star-studded cast.

Ritesh Deshmukh’s directorial and starring venture Raja Shivaji is now gearing up for its OTT release. The Marathi historical epic, based on the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, received a tremendous response from audiences and went on to become a major box office success.

OTT Release Date And Platform Details

Raja Shivaji is expected to stream on Netflix from Friday, 26 June, giving viewers who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. However, an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited.

ALSO READ | Delhi High Court Bars Sanjay Dutt-Backed Cartel Bros From Using ‘Godfather’ Trademark For Whisky

The film’s digital release is expected to further expand its reach following its successful cinema run.

Box Office Success And Star-Studded Ensemble

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 75 crore, Raja Shivaji emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in Marathi cinema. The historical epic earned approximately Rs 110 crore at the Indian box office and reportedly grossed around Rs 114.8 crore worldwide, cementing its place among the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. The film's strong theatrical performance reflected the audience's enthusiasm for large-scale historical dramas and its portrayal of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film was praised for its grand production values, lavish battle sequences, stunning cinematography, and emotionally engaging storytelling. Its visual scale, elaborate period sets, and action choreography received appreciation from both critics and audiences, helping it sustain a successful run in theatres.

ALSO READ | Madonna Opens Up On Why Universal Pulled The Plug On Her Biopic

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raja Shivaji features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, and several other acclaimed actors in pivotal roles. The film also generated considerable excitement with a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan, which became one of the talking points following its release.

Originally released in cinemas on 1 May 2026, the film continues to enjoy strong buzz as it moves towards its digital debut.