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HomeEntertainmentOTTRaja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Film

Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ritesh Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Film

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Ritesh Deshmukh, is set for OTT release after a strong theatrical run. The historical epic was a major box office success.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji film prepares for June 26 Netflix release.
  • The Marathi epic achieved significant box office success globally.
  • Riteish Deshmukh directed, starred with a star-studded cast.

Ritesh Deshmukh’s directorial and starring venture Raja Shivaji is now gearing up for its OTT release. The Marathi historical epic, based on the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, received a tremendous response from audiences and went on to become a major box office success.

OTT Release Date And Platform Details

Raja Shivaji is expected to stream on Netflix from Friday, 26 June, giving viewers who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. However, an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited. 

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The film’s digital release is expected to further expand its reach following its successful cinema run.

Box Office Success And Star-Studded Ensemble

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 75 crore, Raja Shivaji emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in Marathi cinema. The historical epic earned approximately Rs 110 crore at the Indian box office and reportedly grossed around Rs 114.8 crore worldwide, cementing its place among the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. The film's strong theatrical performance reflected the audience's enthusiasm for large-scale historical dramas and its portrayal of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film was praised for its grand production values, lavish battle sequences, stunning cinematography, and emotionally engaging storytelling. Its visual scale, elaborate period sets, and action choreography received appreciation from both critics and audiences, helping it sustain a successful run in theatres.

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Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raja Shivaji features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, and several other acclaimed actors in pivotal roles. The film also generated considerable excitement with a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan, which became one of the talking points following its release.

Originally released in cinemas on 1 May 2026, the film continues to enjoy strong buzz as it moves towards its digital debut.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Raja Shivaji expected to release on OTT?

Raja Shivaji is expected to stream on Netflix from Friday, June 26. An official confirmation from the platform is still awaited.

Who directed and starred in Raja Shivaji?

Raja Shivaji was directed by and stars Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

How did Raja Shivaji perform at the box office?

The film earned approximately Rs 110 crore at the Indian box office and grossed around Rs 114.8 crore worldwide. It became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time.

Who are some of the notable cast members in Raja Shivaji?

The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others. Salman Khan also made a special cameo appearance.

When was Raja Shivaji originally released in cinemas?

Raja Shivaji was originally released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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