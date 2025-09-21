Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Raghav Juyal Praises Aryan Khan, Says Khan Family’s Culture Made Him Feel At Home

Actor Raghav Juyal, who essays the role of Parvaiz in the recently released streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has called working on the show a liberating experience.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 11:16 AM (IST)

Actor Raghav Juyal, who essays the role of Parvaiz in the recently released streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has called working on the show a liberating experience. He said that the show and his character allowed him to express those things which he wouldn’t say or express in his personal capacity.

The actor spoke with IANS in the run-up to the show’s release along with his co-actors from the series.

He told IANS, “I think it gave me the opportunity to express myself. We are actors, when an artiste has to say something, he can express it through his art, through his craft, we can put out our every voice”.

He further mentioned, “So through this show, I got a chance to express those things, there are a lot of things that I can't say, but through my character, I am able to express it, so I felt very liberated, as an artiste, as an actor also, I felt very liberated about it”.

Earlier, Raghav had said that good values come from one’s family. The actor said in jest that there’s a constant tussle between the values taught by the family, and things that a person learns from their friends.

The actor spoke highly of the show’s director Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. He said that the Khan house has made a fine man out of Aryan.

The actor told IANS, “I think the family's culture that teaches you, it comes from the family. And there's a lot of good environment in their family. We feel like we're at home. Aryan is the son of the biggest superstar in the world, but still they are so rooted. When we go to their home, his cousins come, some come from Delhi, some from Dehradun. So from different places, they talk in a very rooted way. They don't talk in a way that makes me feel out of place”.

He further mentioned, “It's a very homely environment there. When Gauri ma'am comes, she says, ‘Let's eat first, then we'll work’. Another thing is touching everyone's feet. It's a culture in the North that we touch the feet of elders. I saw that a lot in the Khan house. When my mom met Aryan for the first time, the way he met her, he was so warm, and kind. Only family can teach you such good values because friends only spoil you (laughs)”.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is available to stream on Netflix.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
