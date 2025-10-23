Actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol continue to make headlines with their candid and often controversial conversations on their talk show Two Much. The latest episode, featuring filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Janhvi Kapoor, took a bold turn as the four delved into the complex subjects of love, marriage, and infidelity.

Love or compatibility

During a lively “This or That” segment, the guests were asked whether love or compatibility mattered more in marriage. Twinkle and Janhvi stood firm on love being essential, while Kajol and Karan leaned towards compatibility as the stronger foundation. Kajol explained, “Love is actually the first thing that ceases to exist once you get married if you don’t have enough compatibility.” Karan agreed, adding that long-term relationships often demand more than just affection.

Twinkle says physical infidelity is not deal breaker

The conversation soon veered into a more provocative topic — emotional versus physical infidelity. When asked which was worse, the group found themselves divided. Karan stated, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” prompting a firm rebuttal from Janhvi, who said, “No, the deal is broken.” Twinkle then offered her perspective, saying, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened).”

While Janhvi stood her ground on the idea that physical betrayal ends a relationship, the others suggested that emotional disconnection can often hurt more deeply. The frank discussion has since sparked debates among viewers, many of whom praised the show’s willingness to address uncomfortable truths about modern relationships.

Twinkle, who has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001, and Kajol, who tied the knot with Ajay Devgn in 1999, both brought in personal insight drawn from decades of marriage. Interestingly, before marrying Twinkle, Akshay was engaged to Raveena Tandon and had a much-publicised breakup with Shilpa Shetty during the making of Dhadkan.