Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer discussed his difficult Kashmir childhood on Bigg Boss.

He affirmed never using his past for sympathy or opportunities.

Qazi criticized contestants exploiting personal struggles for attention.

He recalled contestants crying about Kashmir for TV chances.

Qazi Touqeer recently talked about the hardships he witnessed while growing up in Kashmir. The singer insisted that he has never used his difficult past to seek sympathy or opportunities on television. He made the remarks during a conversation with fellow contestant Amrapali in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, following a heated exchange with Arishfa Khan. Taking an apparent dig at contestants who speak about their personal struggles to gain attention on reality shows, Qazi said his experiences had made him stronger.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Schools Arishfa Khan Over 'Nanga Hona Deserve Karti Hai' Remark For Love Gill

'Har Ek Ka Struggle Hai'

After his argument with Arishfa, Qazi discussed the disagreement with Amrapali and talked about why he felt she was in the wrong. During the conversation, he brought up his childhood in Kashmir and the difficult situations he had witnessed.

He said, "Har ek ka struggle hai. Mai toh Kashmir se hun fir, I've seen next level sh*t when I grew up. That made me strong. I'm not using that. I've never used that even when I participated in their show 20 years ago."

QAZI NEVER TOOK SYMPATHY OVER THE THINGS HE FACED AND SAW IN KASHMIR GROWING UP !! 🔥🔥 THIS IS THE REASON HE GOT ANGRY ON ARISHFA BECAUSE SHE SHOULD PLAY WITHOUT “FAMILY CARD” 🔥🔥 QAZI TAUGHT HER MUCH NEEDED LESSON 🔥🔥 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/UhobW02MIs — Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 27, 2026

Qazi added that he had seen contestants bring up their personal hardships on reality television in the hope of gaining opportunities. However, he maintained that he had never followed that approach and was proud of his decision.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Calls Sanya Malhotra On Stage At Mumbai Concert; Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur Also Attend: WATCH

Qazi Takes A Dig At Contestants Who Use Struggles For Sympathy

Qazi also spoke about contestants who, according to him, highlight difficult circumstances to gain attention and secure a chance on television. Recalling examples from reality shows, he said, "I have seen so many contestants who use that in reality shows and come and cry, saying, 'Hamare Kashmir mein halat aisi hai...aap mujhe chance de do,' and then he sings a song. I have never done that. I'm proud of myself."