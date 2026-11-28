Qazi Touqeer stated he witnessed hardships growing up in Kashmir but has never used his difficult past for sympathy or opportunities on television. He believes his experiences made him stronger.
Qazi Touqeer Recalls His Struggles In Kashmir On 'Bigg Boss 20', Slams Sympathy Tactics On Reality Shows
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer recalls growing up in Kashmir and says he never used his struggles to seek sympathy or opportunities on reality shows.
- Qazi Touqeer discussed his difficult Kashmir childhood on Bigg Boss.
- He affirmed never using his past for sympathy or opportunities.
- Qazi criticized contestants exploiting personal struggles for attention.
- He recalled contestants crying about Kashmir for TV chances.
Qazi Touqeer recently talked about the hardships he witnessed while growing up in Kashmir. The singer insisted that he has never used his difficult past to seek sympathy or opportunities on television. He made the remarks during a conversation with fellow contestant Amrapali in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, following a heated exchange with Arishfa Khan. Taking an apparent dig at contestants who speak about their personal struggles to gain attention on reality shows, Qazi said his experiences had made him stronger.
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'Har Ek Ka Struggle Hai'
After his argument with Arishfa, Qazi discussed the disagreement with Amrapali and talked about why he felt she was in the wrong. During the conversation, he brought up his childhood in Kashmir and the difficult situations he had witnessed.
He said, "Har ek ka struggle hai. Mai toh Kashmir se hun fir, I've seen next level sh*t when I grew up. That made me strong. I'm not using that. I've never used that even when I participated in their show 20 years ago."
QAZI NEVER TOOK SYMPATHY OVER THE THINGS HE FACED AND SAW IN KASHMIR GROWING UP !! 🔥🔥 THIS IS THE REASON HE GOT ANGRY ON ARISHFA BECAUSE SHE SHOULD PLAY WITHOUT “FAMILY CARD” 🔥🔥 QAZI TAUGHT HER MUCH NEEDED LESSON 🔥🔥 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/UhobW02MIs— Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 27, 2026
Qazi added that he had seen contestants bring up their personal hardships on reality television in the hope of gaining opportunities. However, he maintained that he had never followed that approach and was proud of his decision.
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Qazi Takes A Dig At Contestants Who Use Struggles For Sympathy
Qazi also spoke about contestants who, according to him, highlight difficult circumstances to gain attention and secure a chance on television. Recalling examples from reality shows, he said, "I have seen so many contestants who use that in reality shows and come and cry, saying, 'Hamare Kashmir mein halat aisi hai...aap mujhe chance de do,' and then he sings a song. I have never done that. I'm proud of myself."
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Qazi Touqeer say about his past and reality shows?
Where did Qazi Touqeer make these remarks about his struggles?
He made these remarks during a conversation with fellow contestant Amrapali on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. This followed a heated exchange with Arishfa Khan.
What is Qazi Touqeer's opinion on other contestants sharing their struggles?
Qazi took a dig at contestants who highlight personal struggles on reality shows to gain attention and secure opportunities. He noted he has never followed that approach and is proud of his decision.